Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two cars wrecked and one taken to hospital in early morning Aberdeen crash

Images show one car flipped on its roof and another smashed up against a lamp post.

By Louise Glen & Graham Fleming
Green car on its roof on South Anderson Drive in Aberdeen. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.
Green car on its roof on South Anderson Drive in Aberdeen. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

Two cars appear to have been seriously damaged in a car crash in Aberdeen.

One green sports car is lying on its roof and another vehicle appears to have crashed into a lamp post on South Anderson Drive.

One was also taken to hospital to be checked over after the incident this morning at around 7.30am.

Black car damaged on South Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.
Car crash on South Anderson Drive. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

The crash took place near roadworks currently in place near the Great Western Road junction on the A92.

Despite large queues at the temporary lights, the crash has not substantially slowed down any traffic in the area.

Officers remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.25am on Thursday, July 11, we were called to a two car road crash on South Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and one person has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

“One lane northbound is closed while the roadway is cleared.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been contacted regarding this incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

