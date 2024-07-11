Exclusive: Deveronvale given green light to keep playing at Princess Royal Park

Deveronvale have been given the go-ahead to continue playing at Princess Royal Park this season.

The Banffers have been without floodlights at their ground since December after one of their pylons blew down.

With new floodlights still to be installed there had been concern Deveronvale may have had to play elsewhere.

However, at a meeting of all 18 Breedon Highland League clubs on Thursday night the unanimous decision was taken to allow Vale to continue playing at home when the season gets under way later this month.

At present for Saturday games there is enough daylight to play matches without the need for floodlights.

Deveronvale chairman Aaron Lorimer revealed they hope to have new lights installed for the winter months.

He said: “I’d like to thank all the Highland League clubs for reaching the decision they have.

“I also wish to thank Inverurie Locos chairman Mike Macaulay and Turriff United chairman Gairn Ritchie for offering us the use of their facilities should we need it.

“We hope to have new floodlights by the time they’re needed in November.

“At the moment there is no grant funding available to us so we are still trying to get the funding in place, but we’re working hard to get that in place.”