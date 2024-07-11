Exclusive: Deveronvale given green light to keep playing at Princess Royal Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Exclusive: Deveronvale given green light to keep playing at Princess Royal Park

The Banffers have been without floodlights since December.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale will be able to use Princess Royal Park this season.
Deveronvale have been given the go-ahead to continue playing at Princess Royal Park this season.

The Banffers have been without floodlights at their ground since December after one of their pylons blew down.

With new floodlights still to be installed there had been concern Deveronvale may have had to play elsewhere.

However, at a meeting of all 18 Breedon Highland League clubs on Thursday night the unanimous decision was taken to allow Vale to continue playing at home when the season gets under way later this month.

At present for Saturday games there is enough daylight to play matches without the need for floodlights.

Deveronvale chairman Aaron Lorimer revealed they hope to have new lights installed for the winter months.

Deveronvale chairman Aaron Lorimer.

He said: “I’d like to thank all the Highland League clubs for reaching the decision they have.

“I also wish to thank Inverurie Locos chairman Mike Macaulay and Turriff United chairman Gairn Ritchie for offering us the use of their facilities should we need it.

“We hope to have new floodlights by the time they’re needed in November.

“At the moment there is no grant funding available to us so we are still trying to get the funding in place, but we’re working hard to get that in place.”

