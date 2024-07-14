Hydrogen production hub deal agreed in ‘exciting milestone for Aberdeen and its people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hydrogen production hub deal agreed in ‘exciting milestone for Aberdeen and its people’

The P&J understands the first phase of the hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility will cost around £40 million to build.

By Alastair Gossip
A design image of BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited's production hub (bottom left) and the planned solar farm on the former Ness landfill site (top right). Image: BP
A design image of BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited's production hub (bottom left) and the planned solar farm on the former Ness landfill site (top right). Image: BP

Construction of a multi-million-pound green hydrogen production facility in Aberdeen could finally begin by the end of the year.

The city council and BP have given the green light to the Aberdeen hydrogen hub.

Bosses on the project have taken more than a year longer than planned to take this final investment decision.

Worries quashed with final investment decision – finally – on the Aberdeen hydrogen hub

The P&J understands this first of three possible phases of development will cost around £40 million.

A £215m price tag has been put on the entire, scalable, Aberdeen hydrogen hub which could increase production in step with demand.

As a joint venture, the local authority and BP agreed in 2022 to build the plant to produce, store and distribute around 300 tonnes of the fuel a year at a site in Harness Road.

A closer look at the plans for BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited's hub on Hareness Road. Image: BP
A closer look at the plans for BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited’s hub on Hareness Road. Image: BP

The project is viewed as a key part of the north-east’s shift towards the renewable and low carbon energy industry, as part of the transition away from oil and gas.

BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited, the joint venture, will produce green hydrogen at the Hareness Road site, powered by electricity generated at a solar farm planned for the former Ness landfill.

Delays in approving the project have knocked back hopes of turning on production in 2025, with the target now the following year.

Prolonged “due diligence” prompted concern for the future of the Aberdeen hydrogen hub project – funded by both the UK and Scottish governments – as recently as February.

But project bosses are now optimistic construction can begin by the end of 2024.

‘An exciting milestone for the people of Aberdeen’

BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited chief executive Oliver Taylor said: “This is an exciting milestone for the project, Aberdeen, and its people.

“Not only does the hydrogen hub support BP and Aberdeen City Council’s shared ambition for the city’s future, it also presents a growth opportunity for the region’s supply chain and skills development.”

BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited chief executive Oliver Taylor. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited chief executive Oliver Taylor. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Being built with scaling up in mind, the 300 tonnes of green hydrogen the facility is planned to produce in its infancy will be enough to fuel 25 buses and a similar number of other fleet vehicles every day.

If Aberdeen City Council and BP do expand the facility, it could eventually produce enough green hydrogen to power rail, freight and marine vehicles, using energy from larger-scale renewable sources like offshore wind.

It could also provide hydrogen for heat and for export.

Exporting the key to hundreds of skilled hydrogen jobs

And, according to a study commissioned by Aberdeen City Council, it is exporting that will prove key in establishing hydrogen as a key sector of the economy.

The research claimed there could be up to 700 skilled jobs across the hydrogen industry by the end of the decade, if the Aberdeen hydrogen hub is scaled up to produce the fuel for export.

Hydrogen vehicles which could be powered with Aberdeen-produced hydrogen by 2026. Image: Big Partnership
Hydrogen vehicles which could be powered with Aberdeen-produced hydrogen by 2026. Image: Big Partnership

However, since the forecast of that jobs boom by 2030, the council and BP have taken an extra year to reach the agreement announced today.

When the joint venture was announced by councillors and BP’s senior vice president for Europe, Louise Kingham, in March 2022, their press release set out expectations that the final investment design would be agreed in early 2023.

Aberdeen City Council approved their end of the business case at the end of October.

Even at that time, Town House sources said they expected a final investment decision to have been approved by “the end of the year”.

Aberdeen praised for hydrogen ‘leadership’

Today, Ms Kingham said: “Aberdeen City Council deserves a huge amount of credit for showing leadership as they progress their plans to deliver lower carbon energy solutions and, for BP, this is further evidence of how we are backing Britain by investing in support of today’s energy needs and those of tomorrow.”

BP's senior vice president for Europe, Louise Kingham, with then council finance convener Ryan Houghton (left) and then council leader Jenny Laing (right) in March 2022 when the hydrogen hub joint venture was announced. Image: Aberdeen City Council
BP’s senior vice president for Europe, Louise Kingham, with then council finance convener Ryan Houghton (left) and then council leader Jenny Laing (right) in March 2022 when the hydrogen hub joint venture was announced. Image: Aberdeen City Council

With a keen interest in hydrogen for the last decade, Aberdeen City Council has loudly been trying to stimulate demand for green hydrogen.

Dozens of hydrogen buses, vans and bin lorries are used on city streets every day as part of the city’s effort to adopt the low carbon technology.

Hydrogen-powered double-decker buses in Aberdeen. Image: First Bus Scotland
Hydrogen-powered double-decker buses in Aberdeen. Image: First Bus Scotland

The local authority’s £400m P&J Live and Teca complex is also hydrogen-fuelled.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill added: “This investment by the council and BP is an important step towards the delivery of the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub project.

“Aberdeen has been a leader among cities in bringing hydrogen to market for public transport and council fleet vehicles.

“This project is central to our vision to increase the supply and demand for hydrogen as a fuel in support of the city’s net zero vision.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Meldrum House Country Hotel, near Oldmeldrum.
Aberdeen and Inverness teams help spur growth at Brodies
The group has nearly 7,000 members.
'Like a pool of sharks': Are We Dating the Same Guy admin reveals why…
Cristian Morariu admitted having indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Dad-to-be caught with sick haul of sexual videos of kids as young as 1
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a student stalker and a serial Aberdeen rapist
Man cleaning chewing gum.
Revealed: How much will Aberdeen City Council's chewing gum clean-up cost?
5
Aberdeen incinerator protesters.
Trucks prevented from entering Aberdeen waste incinerator
3
Jonathan Lau (left) and Chung Wong (right) at the new Aberdeen beach food hall, which is now under construction.
'Fresh start' for Jimmy Chung's founder as work on million-pound food hall at Aberdeen…
3
The three appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Community service for trio caught dealing drugs in Fraserburgh for 'Scouse Joe'
Inverness Sheriff Court
Retired Highland cop's son narrowly avoids jail after 'abhorrent' attacks on partner and police
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Man who repeatedly raped sleeping woman locked up

Conversation