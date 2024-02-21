Doubts over future of £215 million Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doubts over future of £215 million Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub

Land at Hareness Road, at Altens Industrial Park, has been earmarked for the hydrogen production facility,

By Allister Thomas
Hydrogen bus in Aberdeen.
Phase 1 is expected to support buses and other hydrogen fleet vehicles.

Questions have been raised over an apparent delay to an investment decision for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub being developed by the city council and oil giant BP.

The joint venture, which is receiving taxpayer money for the project, said in November that a key final investment decision (FID) was still expected in 2023 after planning was approved in June – it had previously been earmarked for early 2023.

Asked about the delay, a BP-Aberdeen spokesperson said the project was going through due diligence, but did not elaborate further. The ruling SNP-Lib Dem council administration did not respond to a request for comment.

Aberdeen Labour opposition councillor Tauqeer Malik said his “worry” is the group has ran into difficulties over their financial involvement.

During an October Urgent business committee he moved to have the project referred to Audit Scotland.

He said: “I moved an amendment noting the risks and assumptions as outlined in the Outline/Full Business Case which includes, but are not limited to, risk and reward on council funds invested.

“It is my worry that the SNP have run into difficulties with BP over their and council’s financial involvement.

bp hydrogen aberdeen
Councillor M. Tauqeer Malik

“I will be writing to Angela Scott (Aberdeen City Council’s) chief executive on this matter, but it is disappointing having handed the SNP an opportunity to work with BP on a gold plate before leaving office in May 22 this project appears to no longer to be moving forward at pace.”

Committed funding

The Scottish Government has made a multi-year commitment of £15m towards the project.

BP and Aberdeen City Council said in March 2022 that they had committed £3m towards early design works.

In budget talks last year, the local authority said it had also committed £1.98m of funding to the joint venture company to support the development of phase one.

An invitation to tender by Aberdeen City Council put the overall price tag at £215m for all three phases of the project. The split of costs has not been made public.

BP and Aberdeen City Council have been planning first production of hydrogen in 2025.

On the investment decision, a BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy spokesperson said: “We’re still working towards FID, going through the necessary due diligence to reach this decision.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland has the potential to be a globally leading hydrogen nation and the Scottish Government is fully committed to helping our hydrogen sector develop and grow, supporting a just energy transition for the highly skilled workforce in the north east of Scotland and beyond.

“The Scottish Government is providing multi-year support to the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub through our Energy Transition Fund. This has delivered more than £6.5m of investment spending so far, including in the city’s hydrogen bus fleet. Our investment in the Hub is ongoing and we continue to work closely with partners on the project.”

Three phases

Land at Hareness Road, at Altens Industrial Park in Aberdeen, has been earmarked for the hydrogen production facility, while the proposed solar farm will be on the former Ness landfill site.

That phase will deliver over 800 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, enough to fuel 25 buses and a similar number of other fleet vehicles.

Phase Two envisages supply to larger-volume utilisation hydrogen vehicles such as rail, freight and marine. Phase Three will involve the supply of hydrogen for heat and export.

