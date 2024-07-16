Breaking: Council will ‘look into’ scrapping Bridge Street bus gates and removing Union Terrace right hand ban

Aberdeen councillors have voted to “look into” removing some traffic bans blamed for decimating city centre trade – while immediately lifting the bus gate at The Adelphi to make way for construction traffic.

During an emergency meeting today, elected members returned to the chambers from their summer break for a debate on the traffic restrictions imposed almost a year ago.

Over the past several weeks, local businesses and organisations have joined forces with The Press and Journal to put forward alternate Common Sense Compromise proposals.

These have been described as the “minimum” needed to help businesses survive.

By the time today’s meeting got under way, almost 11,000 had backed those plans for far-reaching changes, which would have seen the gates on Market Street and Bridge Street scrapped straight away.

So what did the SNP and Lid Dem council leaders vote through?

Council leaders opted only to investigate the potential removal of bus gates on Bridge Street in one or both directions, while looking into allowing traffic to turn right from Union Terrace once again.

There was no clear indication given on how long these studies could take, though leaders hope they will be conducted “as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, the bus gate at The Adelphi on Union Street will be removed.

But it will just be lifted on a temporary basis, during the construction of the new Aberdeen Market.

And traffic will only be able to turn left at the bottom of Market Street, on to Trinity Quay.

Tory Richard Brooks, who led calls for the Common Sense Compromise to be adopted in full, branded the moves as “damage limitation and face-saving” in the face of furious public backlash.

The full set of Common Sense Compromise proposals included:

Keeping the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate – which was agreed

Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street – which was partially accepted

Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions – which will be investigated

Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace – also to be investigated

Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders – council co-leader Ian Yuill argued this had been done when the bus gates were installed

Use fines to help city-centre businesses via transport initiatives – Mr Yuill said there are legal rules around how it can be spent

What happened at the Aberdeen bus gates meeting?

The meeting got under way at about noon, with scheme mastermind David Dunne explaining that members did not have to make a “binary” decision on keeping or scrapping the measures.

He said that, amid ongoing feedback from locals and businesses, changes could be made.

Independent councilllor Jennifer Stewart was first to question the impact the measures have had on footfall.

She raised figures collated by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce that showed a plunge of more than one million people.

Mr Dunne, however, argued that the council’s own metrics indicated a decline of only 400,000.

What was the vote on Aberdeen bus gates?

Opposition Labour and Conservative groups argued for the Common Sense Compromise to be voted through.

But ultimately, the SNP and Lib Dem administration pushed through their proposals, with 20 votes, against the opposition’s 10. There were six abstentions.

