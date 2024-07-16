Breaking: Council will ‘look into’ scrapping Bridge Street bus gates and removing Union Terrace right hand ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Breaking: Council will ‘look into’ scrapping Bridge Street bus gates and removing Union Terrace right hand ban

The vote came after almost 11,000 people backed a campaign for far more significant changes to the "unwanted" measures.

By Ben Hendry
The bus gate stops entry to Bridge Street in Aberdeen, while Wapping Street is the only route into the Trinity Centre car park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillors have voted to “look into” removing some traffic bans blamed for decimating city centre trade – while immediately lifting the bus gate at The Adelphi to make way for construction traffic.

During an emergency meeting today, elected members returned to the chambers from their summer break for a debate on the traffic restrictions imposed almost a year ago.

Over the past several weeks, local businesses and organisations have joined forces with The Press and Journal to put forward alternate Common Sense Compromise proposals.

These have been described as the “minimum” needed to help businesses survive.

By the time today’s meeting got under way, almost 11,000 had backed those plans for far-reaching changes, which would have seen the gates on Market Street and Bridge Street scrapped straight away.

Hitham Hamada signs the Aberdeen bus gates petition.
So what did the SNP and Lid Dem council leaders vote through?

Council leaders opted only to investigate the potential removal of bus gates on Bridge Street in one or both directions, while looking into allowing traffic to turn right from Union Terrace once again.

There was no clear indication given on how long these studies could take, though leaders hope they will be conducted “as soon as possible”.

As well as the bus gates, the Aberdeen Etro was used to ban right turns out of Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Meanwhile, the bus gate at The Adelphi on Union Street will be removed.

But it will just be lifted on a temporary basis, during the construction of the new Aberdeen Market.

And traffic will only be able to turn left at the bottom of Market Street, on to Trinity Quay.

Tory Richard Brooks, who led calls for the Common Sense Compromise to be adopted in full, branded the moves as “damage limitation and face-saving” in the face of furious public backlash.

The full set of Common Sense Compromise proposals included:

  • Keeping the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate –  which was agreed
  • Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street – which was partially accepted 
  • Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions – which will be investigated
  • Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace – also to be investigated 
  • Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders –  council co-leader Ian Yuill argued this had been done when the bus gates were installed
  • Use fines to help city-centre businesses via transport initiatives – Mr Yuill said there are legal rules around how it can be spent 
Aberdeen City Council leadership want to suspend the Adelphi bus gate on Union Street, currently stopping entry into Market Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
What happened at the Aberdeen bus gates meeting?

The meeting got under way at about noon, with scheme mastermind David Dunne explaining that members did not have to make a “binary” decision on keeping or scrapping the measures.

He said that, amid ongoing feedback from locals and businesses, changes could be made.

Independent councilllor Jennifer Stewart was first to question the impact the measures have had on footfall.

She raised figures collated by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce that showed a plunge of more than one million people.

Mr Dunne, however, argued that the council’s own metrics indicated a decline of only 400,000.

What was the vote on Aberdeen bus gates?

Opposition Labour and Conservative groups argued for the Common Sense Compromise to be voted through.

But ultimately, the SNP and Lib Dem administration pushed through their proposals, with 20 votes, against the opposition’s 10. There were six abstentions.

The meeting can be viewed at this link.

You can still back our Aberdeen bus gate campaign, by adding your name to the petition launched by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce HERE.

Other ways to show your support and have your voice heard can be found HERE.

Conversation