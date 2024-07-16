Body recovered from water near Diamond Bridge in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body recovered from water near Diamond Bridge in Aberdeen

Gordon Brae is closed both ways as police carry out inquiries.

By Ross Hempseed
Water rescue units on scene.
Water rescue units on scene. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A body has been recovered from the River Don near Diamond Bridge this afternoon, with the bridge currently closed to traffic.

Emergency services are on scene at Tillydrone after receiving reports of a “concern for person”.

Police, fire and ambulance have been in attendance at Gordon Brae, near the bridge which crosses the River Don, since 2.10pm.

A fire spokesperson confirmed their attendance, with two appliances and a water rescue unit on the scene.

Police and fire crews at Diamond Bridge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Coastguard rescue teams from Aberdeen and Cruden Bay were also dispatched to the scene but left around 3.30pm.

Police have confirmed that a body has been recovered from the river.

A spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Tuesday, July 16, we received a report of a concern for person in the Gordon Mills Road area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a body was recovered from the water.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

