Body recovered from water near Diamond Bridge in Aberdeen

A body has been recovered from the River Don near Diamond Bridge this afternoon, with the bridge currently closed to traffic.

Emergency services are on scene at Tillydrone after receiving reports of a “concern for person”.

Police, fire and ambulance have been in attendance at Gordon Brae, near the bridge which crosses the River Don, since 2.10pm.

A fire spokesperson confirmed their attendance, with two appliances and a water rescue unit on the scene.

Coastguard rescue teams from Aberdeen and Cruden Bay were also dispatched to the scene but left around 3.30pm.

Police have confirmed that a body has been recovered from the river.

A spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Tuesday, July 16, we received a report of a concern for person in the Gordon Mills Road area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a body was recovered from the water.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”