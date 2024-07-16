Police called to two car crash at busy Aberdeen junction

Emergency services are attending a two car crash in Aberdeen .

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the busy junction between Berryden Road and Hutcheon Street, close to where roadworks are taking place.

Police and two ambulances are currently on scene with officers directing traffic through the area.

Two vehicles – a black Mercedes and a white Seat – have sustained damage both to their front ends.

Officers have been questioning witnesses at the scene.

Police have been contacted for further comment.