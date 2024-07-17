All you need to know as three Tall Ships arrive in Aberdeen this week

Three striking tall ships will sail into Aberdeen this week – one year ahead of the city hosting the famous races event.

Swan, TS Royalist and Reaper will all be docked at Duthies Quay as part of the city’s new Festival of the Sea.

Members of the public will be even able to step aboard one of the the historic ships throughout Friday and Saturday.

The fleeting visit also marks the start of the one-year countdown to Aberdeen hosting the 2025 Tall Ship Races.

The largest free family event in Europe is expected to draw 400,000 visitors and 50 Tall Ships from across the world.

This weekend’s visitors will give residents an idea of what they can expect to see at the main event in 12 months time.

Read on to find out more about the three Tall Ships which you will be able to see in Aberdeen very soon…

Step onboard Tall Ship Reaper in Aberdeen

The Reaper is the only ship of the three which people will be able to step onboard this weekend.

It will be open to the public on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20 between 11am and 5pm.

The event is free but donations are welcome.

Built near Fraserburgh in 1902, the tall ship has been featured in several film and TV programmes over the years, including the hit series Outlander.

The vessel is now equipped as a floating museum of the herring industry and is usually berthed at Anstruther harbour.

The volunteer crew will be on hand to talk about the history and ongoing life of the ship.

Children of all ages are welcome onboard Reaper but all prams must be left at the harbour.

Unfortunately, it is also not accessible by wheelchair due to its historic nature.

TS Royalist sailing into the city

The TS Royalist, which is the Sea Cadet’s flagship, will also be docked in the port nearby.

The more modern vessel was built just 10 years ago and frequently takes cadets out to sea on voyages.

Members of the public will be able to view it – and take photos and video – from the quayside.

The Press and Journal was invited onboard when it docked in Aberdeen last summer ahead of a trip to Inverness.

Youngsters traveling aboard Tall Ship Swan

Swan, a regular in the Tall Ships Races scene, is the third boat which will soon dock as part of the inaugural Festival of the Sea.

It was built as a herring drifter in 1900 up in Lerwick and was fitted with an engine in 1935.

In more recent years, a dedicated team of volunteers have worked to restore the ship to its former glory.

The tall ship’s crew will be taking young people out on sail training sessions between 10am and 5pm.

The sailing adventures were announced earlier this year available for those aged 15 to 25 in an AB postcode.