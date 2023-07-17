Aberdeen Sea Cadets set sail on Tall Ship for adventure of a lifetime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sea Cadets set sail on Tall Ship for adventure of a lifetime

Onboard the TS Royalist, the cadets will learn more about life at sea while also gaining important life skills.

By Lottie Hood

It is an overcast morning, but spirits are high among the 24 sea cadets crammed aboard a unique brig at the Port of Aberdeen.

While the young cadets onboard the tall ship The TS Royalist appear to be on their best behaviour, a slight feverish gleam and a few giggles give away their excitement.

This group – made up of sea cadets from across the UK – are about to set off on an six-day voyage, ending in Inverness.

Over the course of the expedition, the cadets will learn more about life at sea while also gaining important life skills.

Among the crew are three keen teens from Sea Cadets Aberdeen, Tyler Sorrie, Kris Varganovs and Logan Bill.

The TS Royalist
The TS Royalist in the Port of Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What does life look like on the TS Royalist?

The Press and Journal was invited onboard for the departure, gaining an exclusive insight into what lies ahead for the group.

Speaking in between safety briefings, the teenagers admitted there was a lot to take in.

But the Aberdeen trio are delighted to be on the adventure and jumped at the chance to sail on the Sea Cadet’s “flagship” TS Royalist.

Describing it as a once in a lifetime chance, Logan said: “I don’t think many other people have ever been and will ever be on a boat like this.”

Kris Varganovs, Logan Bill, Tyler Sorrie.
Left to Rright: Kris Varganovs, Logan Bill and Tyler Sorrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Asked about life onboard, the trio said they were looking forward to working the sails, climbing the masts and taking part in the watches.

Explaining what these entailed, Tyler, 17, added: “Basically people come up at different times in different groups to watch the ship at all times throughout the night and throughout the day.

“They’re looking out for anything. Any ships, any kind of collisions, any rocks, if there’s anything wrong with the ship or man overboard.”

During the next few days, the cadets will be sleeping, eating and breathing in close quarters.

When asked how tight sleeping quarters were, the teens held various opinions on how the voyage would go.

Kris, 14, said: “It’s pretty cramped. Mine is right next to the cupboard so everyone is crowding around the cupboards.”

Captain of The TS Royalist, Roy Taylor.
Captain of The TS Royalist, Roy Taylor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Gives young people chance to be themselves

Captain Roy Taylor offered some insight into what they will face before landing in Inverness on Saturday, July 22.

During the voyage, the cadets will get the chance to do some boating on Loch Ness and possibly even a bit of wild swimming.

However, the cadets will also be responsible for various duties including more domesticated tasks such as washing up. A few repeat toilet cloggers may also expected to lend a hand.

Mr Taylor added: “It’s really about arming them with life skills. It’s nautical adventure and fun while giving them the best possible start in life and The Royalist is merely a mechanism for doing that.

Cadet training.
Safety training before setting sail. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Sometimes just sitting down at the table for meals is something quite new for them because they don’t usually do it at home.

“Giving them a sense of adventure and a little bit of a thrill and that little escape from their normal day-to-day life and routines really.

“It gives them a chance to be themselves without any baggage that they’re bringing with them from home life and gives them a chance to excel on a level playing field.”

Cadets listening to training onboard The TS Royalist.
Cadets listening to safety briefing below deck. Image: Lottie Hood / DC Thomson

Sea Cadets offering thrill of adventure

The captain said taking them out of their comfort zone provided a challenge and adventure that appears to be lessening with each generation.

“I think it’s an excellent youth organisation,” he said. “What it gives them you just can’t put a price on that really.

“Their exposure to adventure gets less and less with each generation so being able to maintain this tradition is quite a nice and important thing I feel for the young people.”

Cadet Andrea Recchia from Kent steering the brig.
Cadet Andrea Recchia from Kent steering the brig. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

Following a bit of manoeuvring, the vessel sets sail with 16-year-old cadet and aspiring marine engineer, Andrea Recchia, steering for the first time.

After waving off the crew off and swaying brig from the bay, Commanding Officer at the Sea Cadets Aberdeen, Peter Ritchie, said: “I think the three cadets that head off on their adventure, I know that they’re going to have a great time.

“I did the tall ship race in 1998 on a very similar ship and I’ve got friends I still speak to now.

“So it’s not just about the adventure, it’s about the experience as well.”

The Aberdeen-based unit of the Sea Cadets meets every Monday and Thursday at their headquarters in Footdee.

For any interested in volunteering or signing up can get in touch via the website.

