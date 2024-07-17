Woman attacked near Macduff industrial estate as police tape off path

Police taped off a path in Macduff earlier today after a woman was attacked.

Officers were called to the path off Old Gamrie Road, which leads behind houses and is near the town’s industrial estate, this afternoon.

The condition of the woman involved and the nature of the assault are unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following a report of an assault on a female in Hall Crescent, Macduff on Tuesday, July 16.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.