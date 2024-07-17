Woman attacked near Macduff industrial estate as police tape off path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman attacked near Macduff industrial estate as police tape off path

Police are currently carrying out enquiries in the coastal Aberdeenshire town.

By Graham Fleming
Police at the path off Old Gamrie Road. Image: Jasperimage
Police at the path off Old Gamrie Road. Image: Jasperimage

Police taped off a path in Macduff earlier today after a woman was attacked.

Officers were called to the path off Old Gamrie Road, which leads behind houses and is near the town’s industrial estate, this afternoon.

The condition of the woman involved and the nature of the assault are unknown.

Officers at the area where a woman was attacked. Image: Jasperimage
The area is near the town’s industrial estate. Image: Jasperimage

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following a report of an assault on a female in Hall Crescent, Macduff on Tuesday, July 16.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

If approved, the Alba Gate building in Stoneywood would be demolished to make way for the new development. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Stoneywood Gate developers appeal to Scottish Government in bid to build drive-thru and EV…
The A90 northbound Toll of Birness, near Ellon. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire drivers face 18-mile diversion as speed cameras to be installed at notorious junction
Brodie Alexander admitted sending body shaming messages to his ex-girlfriend at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Controlling ex avoids prison after he sent vile body shaming messages to woman
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Sandra Harper has been convicted of historic child abuse Picture shows; Former foster carer Sandra Harper. Peterhead/outside Peterhead Sheriff Court. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Abusive foster carer loses fight to clear name from beyond the grave
The Glasgow gang struck at shops in Aberdeen city centre.
Glasgow shoplifting gang steal £10,000 of tech and designer clothes from Aberdeen shops
The body of an 18-year-old woman was recovered from River Don yesterday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT
Body of 18-year-old woman recovered from Aberdeen’s River Don
SNP councillor Michael Hutchison has sparked fury in Aberdeen's business community.
SNP councillor branded 'foolish' as he blames struggling Aberdeen businesses for city centre footfall…
41
Peterhead Scottish Week 2024 events.
Firebirds, pop stars, Singing Kettle, bonnie babies and more: What to expect from this…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man grabbed stranger's breast in Aberdeen city centre after 13 hours of drinking
Fog disrupted over a dozen flights at Aberdeen Airport
Travel chaos as flights cancelled while others diverted as fog blankets the north-east

