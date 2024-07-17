Man rescued from River Don after emergency services swarm Seaton Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man rescued from River Don after emergency services swarm Seaton Park

Coastguard, fire and police are all at the scene.

By Ross Hempseed
Emergency services at the River Don. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Emergency services at the River Don. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A man has been rescued from the River Don this evening after a multi-agency emergency response.

Crews rushed to the water at Seaton Park before bringing the man to safety from the river.

It is understood the man is being treated by medical crews.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Three police cars were joined by an ambulance and an ambulance response unit.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service water rescue vehicle is also at the scene with two coastguard search and rescue units.

The fire services confirmed they had received a call-out to Seaton Park at around 6pm on Wednesday, July 17.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson said that they had deployed two appliances and two water rescue units to the scene near the River Don.

Aberdeen Coastguard confirmed they were attending the incident which was a man in the water.

Coastguard rescue teams from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay as well as police and ambulance are currently on scene.

