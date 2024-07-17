Man rescued from River Don after emergency services swarm Seaton Park

A man has been rescued from the River Don this evening after a multi-agency emergency response.

Crews rushed to the water at Seaton Park before bringing the man to safety from the river.

It is understood the man is being treated by medical crews.

Three police cars were joined by an ambulance and an ambulance response unit.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service water rescue vehicle is also at the scene with two coastguard search and rescue units.

The fire services confirmed they had received a call-out to Seaton Park at around 6pm on Wednesday, July 17.

A spokesperson said that they had deployed two appliances and two water rescue units to the scene near the River Don.

Aberdeen Coastguard confirmed they were attending the incident which was a man in the water.

Coastguard rescue teams from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay as well as police and ambulance are currently on scene.