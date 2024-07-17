Star DJ to return to MacMoray after overwhelming fan response

Heaven-hitmaker DJ Sammy has been announced as a headliner for the upcoming MacMoray festival.

The Spanish-born artist is perhaps best known for his club banger Heaven, and previously appeared at MacMoray Easter 2024 and was a major highlight.

The festival which takes place on August 10-11, with DJ Sammy playing to thousands on the Sunday night.

DJ Sammy wins MacMoray popularity vote

The announcement comes after organisers held a vote to see which act festival-goers wanted to see make a return.

Voters were asked for their MacMoray festival highlight so far and given the choice between DJ Sammy, Garth Gates, Blue, Scouting for Girls, Whigfield, Cartoons and Peter Andre.

The Boys of Summer DJ won the vote with more than 300 likes.

Last MacMoray announced

Founder Andy Macdonald has helped bring acts such as Cascada and Vengaboys to Elgin’s Cooper Park since 2022, with the Jacksons and Status Quo set to take to the stage next month.

He revealed on Sunday that MacMoray Easter 2025 will be his last event, as he plans to spend more time with family.

In a statement posted on Facebook, founder Andy Macdonald wrote: “With each year, my priorities have shifted, and I know more than most how important the special things are in life, especially family and loved ones.

MacMoray founder’s hard work and dedication

“I dedicated the past 5 years of my life to MacMoray and I’m satisfied with all we have accomplished, but I’m tired.“I want to be there as much as possible for my daughter and my family.

“It’s been an absolutely incredible journey, watching an idea grow to such a scale…but all good things come to an end.

“With my licence for MacMoray Festival expiring next year, I have decided that everyone coming to MacMoray Summer will receive free tickets to MacMoray Easter.. our final hurrah!”

