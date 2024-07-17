Star DJ to return to MacMoray after overwhelming fan response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Star DJ to return to MacMoray after overwhelming fan response

The artist who has had five Top 10 hits in the UK is making an appearance at the penultimate MacMoray.

By Ross Hempseed
View from back of crowd looking at MacMoray stage.
MacMoray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Heaven-hitmaker DJ Sammy has been announced as a headliner for the upcoming MacMoray festival.

The Spanish-born artist is perhaps best known for his club banger Heaven, and previously appeared at MacMoray Easter 2024 and was a major highlight.

The festival which takes place on August 10-11, with DJ Sammy playing to thousands on the Sunday night.

DJ Sammy.

DJ Sammy wins MacMoray popularity vote

The announcement comes after organisers held a vote to see which act festival-goers wanted to see make a return.

Voters were asked for their MacMoray festival highlight so far and given the choice between DJ Sammy, Garth Gates, Blue, Scouting for Girls, Whigfield, Cartoons and Peter Andre.

The Boys of Summer DJ won the vote with more than 300 likes.

Last MacMoray announced

Founder Andy Macdonald has helped bring acts such as Cascada and Vengaboys to Elgin’s Cooper Park since 2022, with the Jacksons and Status Quo set to take to the stage next month.

He revealed on Sunday that MacMoray Easter 2025 will be his last event, as he plans to spend more time with family.

In a statement posted on Facebook, founder Andy Macdonald wrote: “With each year, my priorities have shifted, and I know more than most how important the special things are in life, especially family and loved ones.

MacMoray founder’s hard work and dedication

“I dedicated the past 5 years of my life to MacMoray and I’m satisfied with all we have accomplished, but I’m tired.“I want to be there as much as possible for my daughter and my family.

“It’s been an absolutely incredible journey, watching an idea grow to such a scale…but all good things come to an end.

“With my licence for MacMoray Festival expiring next year, I have decided that everyone coming to MacMoray Summer will receive free tickets to MacMoray Easter.. our final hurrah!”

Did voters make the right choice? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Moray

Andy Macdonald smiling at camera with two thumbs up.
MacMoray founder 'overwhelmed' by reaction to news that popular festival will end
Dawn Cruickshank with runners on athletics track behind.
Why athletes believe new £2 million running track could help whole Elgin community
Ruby Wax gardening at the Findhorn Foundation
Comedian Ruby Wax shares love for Findhorn Ecovillage
The crowd at MacMoray festival, which released an announcement saying it is ending
‘Best thing to happen to Elgin in years’: Calls for MacMoray to be saved…
View across fans looking towards MacMoray stage.
MacMoray to end next year - with '£1,000,000 of free tickets' to be given…
Police at Craigellachie bridge
Speyside bridge sealed off after man dies
Foggies owners Phil and Katie Witton pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How Elgin bar owners found success on tap with Foggies
Dicey's Bar in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
Work at Dicey's Bar on Elgin's High Street and latest on former printing works…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a student stalker and a serial Aberdeen rapist
remains of Fairey Firefly aircraft. 
Moray's Indiana Jones reveals latest rare discovery from Elgin quarry

Conversation