Fuel spill on Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire roads causes chaos as drivers say streets ‘like ice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fuel spill on Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire roads causes chaos as drivers say streets ‘like ice’

Aberdeenshire Council and Aberdeen City Council are currently treating several streets.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Breaking news logo
Council workers are now treating the affected roads. Image: DC Thomson

Drivers claim roads in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen city centre are like ‘driving on a sheet of ice’ after a suspected fuel spill.

Teams at both councils are understood to be treating affected streets after being notified of slippy conditions just after 7am this morning.

It’s believed the fuel spill is on the B999 from Whitecairns to Bridge of Don, along Ellon Road and King Street, down Virginia Street to Union Square.

Drivers have also been warned of a fuel spillage on the B977 towards Dyce.

The cause remains unknown.

‘Felt like I was driving on a sheet of ice’

One driver shared on social media: “The spill is all the way to Union Square the roads are slippy and a lot of people’s cars are all over the road.

“Really need to be aware when driving this route as I did it earlier this morning.”

Another posted: “I lost control of my car on Ellon Road, it felt like I was driving on a sheet of ice.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are out dealing with the affected areas with gritters using sand.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sean Monaghan has had a warrant issued for his arrest. Image: DC Thomson.
Convicted stalker wanted by police after he fails to turn up for sentencing
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Danger driver shaved off beard to change appearance after police chase
File photo dated 29/10/03 of a cannabis joint as a group of cross-party MPs who have completed a research trip to Canada have predicted the UK will completely legalise cannabis use within 15 years. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday July 29, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Cannabis. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire
Drug-driver's joint leads to business going up in smoke
Staff were made redundant after its closure. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Union Street skin and botox clinic shuts after medical group 'ceases trading'
3
A lifeboat was launched to assist in the rescue. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man rescued from River Don after emergency services swarm Seaton Park
SNP and Lib Dem councillors voted to keep the bus gates in place.
Revealed: The 20 councillors who 'ignored businesses and locals' by voting to keep Aberdeen…
25
The TS Royalist
All you need to know as three Tall Ships arrive in Aberdeen this week
If approved, the Alba Gate building in Stoneywood would be demolished to make way for the new development. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Stoneywood Gate developers appeal to Scottish Government in bid to build drive-thru and EV…
The A90 northbound Toll of Birness, near Ellon. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire drivers face 18-mile diversion as speed cameras to be installed at notorious junction
5
Brodie Alexander admitted sending body shaming messages to his ex-girlfriend at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Controlling ex avoids prison after he sent vile body shaming messages to woman

Conversation