Fuel spill on Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire roads causes chaos as drivers say streets ‘like ice’

Drivers claim roads in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen city centre are like ‘driving on a sheet of ice’ after a suspected fuel spill.

Teams at both councils are understood to be treating affected streets after being notified of slippy conditions just after 7am this morning.

It’s believed the fuel spill is on the B999 from Whitecairns to Bridge of Don, along Ellon Road and King Street, down Virginia Street to Union Square.

Drivers have also been warned of a fuel spillage on the B977 towards Dyce.

The cause remains unknown.

‘Felt like I was driving on a sheet of ice’

One driver shared on social media: “The spill is all the way to Union Square the roads are slippy and a lot of people’s cars are all over the road.

“Really need to be aware when driving this route as I did it earlier this morning.”

Another posted: “I lost control of my car on Ellon Road, it felt like I was driving on a sheet of ice.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are out dealing with the affected areas with gritters using sand.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

