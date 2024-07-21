Predator abused five children in his care over decades at Aberdeen ‘house of horrors’

A twisted foster carer physically and sexually abused children over several decades in what was described as an Aberdeen “house of horrors”.

William Morrice targeted vulnerable children between the 1970s and the 2000s and council officials in Aberdeen missed at least four chances to stop in his tracks, The Press and Journal can reveal today.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard this week how Morrice, 81, physically and sexually abused five children in his care.

He tied a four-year-old girl to a bed and performed sex acts on another when she was five.

Hundreds of children stayed in the Bucksburn and Bridge of Don homes of Morrice and his late wife Sandra between the 1970s and 2010s and lawyers for victims believe many could have fallen victim to their brutal behaviour.

Morrice also assaulted boys and girls with belts and slippers and on other occasions would adopt the persona of a British wrestling character and use it as an excuse to molest girls and attack boys.

Children made to fight while wife laughed

Two children were made to fight each other until both had black eyes while Morrice’s wife Sandra laughed, the court heard.

A sheriff was told Sandra often punched a boy with cerebral palsy for drooling and Morrice assaulted a boy with learning difficulties.

Lawyers for some of the victims claim a whistleblower raised the alarm with the local authority – Grampian Regional Council – in 1984 but to no avail.

Aberdeen City Council said it would be inappropriate to comment, as Morrice is still to be sentenced and because civil proceedings are ongoing.

Sandra died in 2021 and Morrice, now of Rowett South Road, Craibstone, was charged with seven offences in 2022.

But Morrice broke his ankle so the case was delayed – and he was eventually diagnosed with dementia so he could not stand trial.

An examination of facts hearing was held this week.

This kind of hearing mimics a trial without the input of the accused person or the presence of a jury.

After three days of evidence, Sheriff Christine McCrossan ruled that Morrice committed the offences within each charge.

The charges contained a mixture of physical, emotional and sexual abuse against five child victims between 1974 and 2003.

Defence counsel John McLeod stated that, before he became unwell, Morrice denied the allegations.

Sentencing was deferred until August 28.

In court, fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson said: “The victims were extremely brave. They all spoke consistently of a house of horrors.”

More red flags were missed in 1994, 1995 and 2004 – until the authorities finally acted in 2020.

After the hearing, one victim told the P&J: “I couldn’t see any other way of escaping the abuse so I tried to kill myself.”

Another told us: “It happened right under the noses of the council who knew there were problems.

“We know hundreds of children came and went from that house.

“It would not surprise us if there were literally hundreds more people who are still to come forward.”

Morrice and Sandra fostered hundreds of children, starting in the 1970s, at houses in Bucksburn and Bridge of Don.

Two of the victims, who we are calling Philippa and Margaret, were sexually abused by Morrice in the 1970s.

They regarded each other as sisters and gave us a joint statement.

The sisters said: “What happened to children in the home of the Morrices was terrifying, sickening and frankly evil.

‘The council was told – yet nothing happened’

“The council was told about the goings on in the 1980s by a social worker who raised concerns, yet nothing happened.

“We each suffered physical abuse and sexual assaults – repeatedly.

“We were barely five years old and we were trapped there until our teenage years.”

Recalling one terrifying ordeal, Philippa said: “I was only five and Morrice touched me and touched himself and shoved his tongue into my throat.

“Even now just thinking about it makes me feel physically sick.

“But Sandra’s abuse wasn’t sexual – it was beatings, emotional abuse and neglect.

“She would hit you in places where no one could see the bruises – upper arm and thighs.

“And she locked me out the house or called you names constantly and threatened to throw you out on the street unless you got in line.”

‘I have a panic attack anytime I smell the cigar I tasted when he kissed me’

Margaret said her experience was so traumatising she tried to take her own life twice as a teen.

She added: “For years I have struggled. It’s not just the physical abuse – it’s the memories.

“The feelings of disgust you then feel for yourself. The involuntary reactions you’re left with.

“For example, Morrice always smoked cigars and, when he abused me, I’d smell the cigars on him.

“Even now in my 40s – any time I smell a cigar I get panic attacks and tearful and, in my head, I’m transported back to that room being abused again.”

The sisters said: “It took a long time to get the courage to speak about this in adulthood.

“An examination of facts lets us feel heard and gives us recognition for our trauma but it does not put the Morrices in jail where they belong.

“And it does not address the systemic failures at the council that allowed the abuse to continue and that is why our fight for justice continues.”

The sisters have raised a civil claim against Aberdeen City Council, which replaced Grampian Regional Council in 1996.

Digby Brown Solicitors, which is acting for the sisters, say court papers allege a social worker raised concerns in 1984 and bosses failed to act, endangering future victims up until 2003.

‘They feel let down by so many public authorities’

A Digby Brown spokesman said: “These two women have lived for decades with a silent strength like few others can ever comprehend.

“It is no surprise they feel let down by so many public authorities.

“They were denied a safe childhood, denied a normal life and now they’ve been denied the chance to see their abuser convicted in full.

“That’s why a civil action against Aberdeen City Council is so important as it ensures all liable parties are held accountable for what happened and all victims still get a chance to secure the justice they deserve.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Legal proceedings on this matter have not yet reached a conclusion.

“It would therefore be inappropriate to comment at this stage.”

Have you been affected by this story? You can call our investigations reporter Dale Haslam on 01224 344 169 or email dale.haslam@ajl.co.uk