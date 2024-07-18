‘We are sad but excited’: Mac’s Pizzeria becoming events space as Union Street restaurant shuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We are sad but excited’: Mac’s Pizzeria becoming events space as Union Street restaurant shuts

Manager Martin Widerlechner told the Press and Journal about the decision to relaunch the Aberdeen premises.

By Ben Hendry
Aberdeen's Mac's Pizzeria has closed - but it will still be serving up slices of excitement under a new use.
Aberdeen's Mac's Pizzeria has closed - but it will still be serving up slices of excitement under a new use. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A Union Street pizzeria will soon be swapping pepperoni for matrimony as it becomes an events space capable of hosting weddings.

Mac’s Pizzeria, in the former Esslemont and Macintosh department store at the foot of Aberdeen’s Granite Mile, has served its final slice.

But business bosses have pledged not to let it become another eyesore empty unit on the street, as they seek to bring hundreds to it as a relaunched events space.

There is now a sign outside advising that Aberdeen’s Mac’s Pizzeria has closed. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

From margharita to marriage…

Mac’s Pizzeria opened in 2019, as hospitality firm McGinty’s added to their city centre portfolio by taking over the lower floors of Esslemont and Macintosh following years lying empty.

Some of the dishes served at Mac’s Pizzeria. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson 

The revamp cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

They opened up Esslemonts on the ground floor at the same time, which will remain in operation.

However, amid recent high street struggles it has been opening on fewer nights on the week.

And this decline in weeknight trade coincided with rising interest in booking the space for private functions.

It even hosted a wedding earlier this month, and a Highland League reunion last week.

The Esslemont and Macintosh building has been part of Union Street for many years. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Aberdeen manager explains shift from Mac’s Pizzeria

Manager Martin Widerlechner explained that no jobs will be lost as it becomes an ad hoc private events space, with staff being directed to other McGinty’s premises.

He said: “With the challenges the hospitality industry is facing and change in consumers’ habits, Mac’s has gradually seen an increase in demand for private events.

“While we are sad not to be able offer the venue and product everyday to our customers, we are excited about our new events space.”

Esslemont and Macintosh as it looked in 1987. Image: DC Thomson 

Martin added: ““In the past six months we have hosted wedding receptions, Highland League football reunion, multiple birthday parties and corporate events.

“The feedback on these has been fantastic so we are excited to build on that.

“There will be no job losses and all our staff will be offered to relocate to other venues within the group while also remaining available to return for the events at Mac’s.”

Macs Pizzeria had some stylish touches. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

The venue will be able to cater for up to 120 seated, or 250 seated/standing guests, with “bespoke food and drink packages” being delivered from the firm’s other diners.

And the Mac’s quiz night will be relocating to The Ferryhill House Hotel from Thursday, August 8.

Conversation