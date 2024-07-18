‘We are sad but excited’: Mac’s Pizzeria becoming events space as Union Street restaurant shuts

A Union Street pizzeria will soon be swapping pepperoni for matrimony as it becomes an events space capable of hosting weddings.

Mac’s Pizzeria, in the former Esslemont and Macintosh department store at the foot of Aberdeen’s Granite Mile, has served its final slice.

But business bosses have pledged not to let it become another eyesore empty unit on the street, as they seek to bring hundreds to it as a relaunched events space.

From margharita to marriage…

Mac’s Pizzeria opened in 2019, as hospitality firm McGinty’s added to their city centre portfolio by taking over the lower floors of Esslemont and Macintosh following years lying empty.

The revamp cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

They opened up Esslemonts on the ground floor at the same time, which will remain in operation.

However, amid recent high street struggles it has been opening on fewer nights on the week.

And this decline in weeknight trade coincided with rising interest in booking the space for private functions.

It even hosted a wedding earlier this month, and a Highland League reunion last week.

Aberdeen manager explains shift from Mac’s Pizzeria

Manager Martin Widerlechner explained that no jobs will be lost as it becomes an ad hoc private events space, with staff being directed to other McGinty’s premises.

He said: “With the challenges the hospitality industry is facing and change in consumers’ habits, Mac’s has gradually seen an increase in demand for private events.

“While we are sad not to be able offer the venue and product everyday to our customers, we are excited about our new events space.”

Martin added: ““In the past six months we have hosted wedding receptions, Highland League football reunion, multiple birthday parties and corporate events.

“The feedback on these has been fantastic so we are excited to build on that.

“There will be no job losses and all our staff will be offered to relocate to other venues within the group while also remaining available to return for the events at Mac’s.”

The venue will be able to cater for up to 120 seated, or 250 seated/standing guests, with “bespoke food and drink packages” being delivered from the firm’s other diners.

And the Mac’s quiz night will be relocating to The Ferryhill House Hotel from Thursday, August 8.

