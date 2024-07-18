Emergency services called to incident on Aberdeen’s College Street

Emergency services are on scene at an ongoing incident on College Street in Aberdeen city centre tonight.

Crews were spotted at around 9pm on Thursday night responding to an as yet unknown incident.

A fire spokesperson confirmed six appliances had been dispatched to the scene to assist in a police incident. They received the call at just before 9pm.

The bridge which connects Guild Street and College Street has been closed off to vehicles by police who are patrolling the area.

College Street itself has been cordoned off and ambulance are also on scene.

More to Follow.