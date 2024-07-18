Emergency services called to incident on Aberdeen’s College Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services called to incident on Aberdeen’s College Street

Six fire appliances as well as police and ambulance were on scene.

By Ross Hempseed
College Street closed to traffic. Image: DC Thomson.
College Street closed to traffic. Image: DC Thomson.

Emergency services are on scene at an ongoing incident on College Street in Aberdeen city centre tonight.

Crews were spotted at around 9pm on Thursday night responding to an as yet unknown incident.

A fire spokesperson confirmed six appliances had been dispatched to the scene to assist in a police incident. They received the call at just before 9pm.

Fire appliances at the scene. Image: DC Thomson.

The bridge which connects Guild Street and College Street has been closed off to vehicles by police who are patrolling the area.

College Street itself has been cordoned off and ambulance are also on scene.

More to Follow.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Connie and Ricardo have been left £800 out of pocket.
'Sk:n closure left us £800 out of pocket for a half-finished tattoo removal': Aberdeen…
Taylor Clark pictured in a dark blue dress wearing a sash.
'She's opening doors for others': Meet the Kintore beauty queen about to compete on…
Battery storage units store energy from solar panels and wind turbines. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
All you need to know about battery storage systems as we list ALL plans…
Aberdeen's Mac's Pizzeria has closed - but it will still be serving up slices of excitement under a new use.
'We are sad but excited': Mac's Pizzeria becoming events space as Union Street restaurant…
AWPR A90 between Blackdog and Ellon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Drink-driving offshore worker banned after he was caught doing nearly 90mph
The Aberdeen Frontrunners is an inclusive running club. Image: Aberdeen Frontrunners.
Aberdeen Frontrunners: How an inclusive running club is building community and boosting wellbeing
Catalina flying over Aberdeen
Why a ‘flying boat’ has taken to the skies above north and north-east
Sean Monaghan has had a warrant issued for his arrest. Image: DC Thomson.
Convicted stalker wanted by police after he fails to turn up for sentencing
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Danger driver shaved off beard to change appearance after police chase
The fuel spill affected several roads across Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fuel spill on Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire roads causes chaos as drivers say streets 'like…