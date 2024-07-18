Nicky Devlin warns new signings will have to quickly learn the pressures and expectations that come at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicky Devlin warns new signings will have to quickly learn the pressures and expectations that come at Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has secured four summer signings so far - Dimitar Mitov, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Gavin Molloy and Peter Ambrose.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin at the clubs Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Defender Nicky Devlin has warned new signings they must quickly learn to embrace the pressure of playing for Aberdeen.

Boss Jimmy Thelin has secured four signings in the summer transfer window – with more to come.

Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), Sivert Heltne Nilsen (SK Brann), Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne) and Peter Ambrose (Ujpest) have all been acquired on long-term permanent deals.

All four made solid debuts in the opening game of the campaign –  a 3-0 defeat of Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Devlin knows there is constant pressure and expectation on Aberdeen to deliver success.

And he says new arrivals have to quickly learn to deal with that – and embrace it.

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
He said: “One of the harder things the new boys have to learn, and quickly, is the pressure playing for a club like Aberdeen.

“As a footballer, you want to play for a club that gets pressures like that.

“There is pressure on the club to be successful, the fans want to be successful.

“To play for a club like Aberdeen is brilliant – that’s what you want, that pressure.

“New players have to adapt to that quickly.

“The good thing for us is we started competitive games three weeks after we’ve been back (in pre-season).

“And they are games we have to win. There are no excuses not to win those games.

“You get that experience very early on as a new player and it can only stand them in good stead.”

Defender Nicky Devlin during Aberdeen’s training camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

‘The period he was at the club, I don’t think I was playing well’

Devlin experienced what it was like to be thrust into a club with pressure and high expectations of success.

He signed for the Dons last summer, having left Livingston when his contract expired.

The right-back excelled under the pressure and made 53 appearances last season in all competitions, with only one of those games off the bench.

It was a grueling first campaign for Devlin as Aberdeen balanced Europa Conference League group stage action with domestic commitments.

The only game he wasn’t involved in last season was a 2-0 home loss to St Johnstone under former interim boss Neil Warnock.

Devlin accepts that omission was merited as his form had dipped at the time – and the straight-talking defender admits it cost Aberdeen points.

Nicky Devlin at Aberdeen's Cormack Park. Image: SNS
The 30-year-old said: “We had some unbelievable highs last season, but they were probably matched by the lows.

“It was the most I have ever played in a season – hopefully we play a lot of games again as that means we will be in cup finals.

“St Johnstone at home was the only game last season I didn’t play in, which was under Neil Warnock.

“The period he was at the club, I don’t think I was playing well.

“I was making mistakes I previously hadn’t made earlier in the season.

“There were a couple of times it cost us points.

“At the time, I don’t think I could have had any complaints that I didn’t play in the game.

“As a footballer you know yourself if you are in good form or not, you’re not daft.

“And I knew I wasn’t. I was disappointed I didn’t play, but couldn’t have any complaints.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 1-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS
Challenging for silverware again

Devlin returned for pre-season fired up and ready for a new dawn under Jimmy Thelin.

And the full-back was pitched in from the start by Thelin for the opening game of the season at Queen of the South.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
He said: “One of the big attractions in coming to a club like Aberdeen is you want to play for teams that realistically are challenging to win things.

“That’s what we have to be.

“That’s what we have to get back to.

“We want to have successful cup runs this season, although we know we also have to improve a lot in terms of the league campaign.

“We want to play a lot of games because that means you are doing well.”

