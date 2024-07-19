Karen’s Diner event in Aberdeen axed after operators go bust

Ticket holders have been left out of pocket after the company behind the Karen’s Diner on Tour events went bust.

The pop-up offshoot of the Australian diner experience was scheduled to visit Resident X in Aberdeen this weekend.

However, the company behind the social media sensation has gone into liquidation – and have allegedly failed to inform customers of any cancellations.

Diners paid at least £35 per head for the sold-out event.

Viral Ventures Ltd, based in Sydney, trades under Karen’s Diner and Broadway Diner which offer unique dining experiences across the world.

Karen’s Diner on Tour first came to the north-east last year with a special event at the Palm Court Hotel.

Throughout the “restaurant experience”, customers are served by rude, obnoxious and foul-mouthed staff.

Karen’s Diner event in Aberdeen cancelled

Viral Ventures Ltd went into liquidation at the end of May but co-founder Aden Levin told the media two Australian restaurants would remain open, alongside its international operations.

However, all upcoming UK pop-up events have now been cancelled.

One of these events was scheduled to take place at Resident X in Marischal Square this weekend.

The venue tried to keep it going so customers, who had bought tickets in advance from the operators, would not lose money.

Due to a lack of communication from Viral Ventures, the Resident X team have had to inform customers of the cancellations despite not having any direct contact information.

Ryan Clark, co-owner of Resident X, said: “We partnered up with them previously for Broadway Diner events which were delivered well, so we spoke about doing Karen’s Diner to provide something different in Aberdeen.

“Then we found out ourselves Viral Ventures had gone into liquidation. The first we heard was through their social media which is now gone.”

Ticket holders advised to contact card providers

Last weekend, Resident X took it upon themselves to continue with a cancelled Broadway Diner event and paid for the employees hired by Viral Ventures to travel up to Aberdeen.

The street food hall received no money from the ticket sales but did not want to let down the almost 300 people who had purchased entry.

They have been unable to do the same this weekend due to the “considerable” cost.

“It was too big a loss,” Ryan added. “There was not enough support with our own additional ticket sales.”

Five different slots were to be held for the event on Saturday and Sunday which were all sold out, according to the ticket website.

Prices started at £34.99.

Ticket holders are now being advised to contact their card provider to try and get a refund.

Broadway Diner events scheduled to take place at Resident X on October 19 and 20 will also not go ahead.

Karen’s Diner on Tour have been contacted for comment.