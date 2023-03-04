‘In the middle of the mayhem’: What was it like to eat at the Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

‘In the middle of the mayhem’: What was it like to eat at the Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen?

By Andy Morton
March 4, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 4, 2023, 11:50 am
Karen's Diner staff are paid to be rude, and performed perfectly at the Palm Court Hotel on Friday night. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Karen's Diner staff are paid to be rude, and performed perfectly at the Palm Court Hotel on Friday night. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

It is Friday evening at the Palm Court Hotel, and all hell has broken loose.

In the centre of a large function room, two women are on their knees playing a game that requires them to moo at each other.

A man with a face tattoo dances around them, shouting instructions into a microphone with language as colourful as his shirt.

Amazingly, only a few of the people sat at tables around the room are paying attention to this display.

Most are engaged in unruly conversations with the wait staff, who are chucking baskets of burgers and fries around.

“There’s your food,” one waitress says. “Eat it if you want, I don’t care.”

The food is served with appropriate disdain. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Behind me, and next to a sign with the words ‘F*** off’ in white neon, a young boy is engaging in a middle-finger duel with a waitress.

“Don’t you know children should be seen and not heard?” the waitress shouts.

The boy, blissfully unobstructed by Victorian child-rearing norms, tells her to do one.

Welcome to Karen’s Diner, the dining experience with a difference.

The Karen’s Diner experience is unique. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

What happened at the Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen?

I’m here with three friends on the invitation of Karen’s On Tour, a pop-up offshoot of social media sensation and global restaurant chain Karen’s Diner.

Started in Australia, the diner is probably best described as a ‘restaurant experience’, one in which staff are rude, obnoxious and downright foul-mouthed.

The obvious reaction to this is? Sounds like a typical restaurant experience to me.

But Karen’s Diner has perfected the art of the withering put-down and low-heel humour, and the chain has been a massive success.

Party games are all part of the fun at Karen’s Diner. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

There are now seven across England and Wales, with others dotted all over the world.

Meanwhile, TikTok videos of mid-meal party games and staff giving both barrels to delighted customers have racked up millions of views.

This weekend, Aberdeen has been given the chance to take part in the fun. For Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Karen’s On Tour has rolled into town and taken over one half of the Palm Court on Seafield Road.

So, while my colleague Karla Sinclair goes behind the scenes as a Karen waitress – you can read about her experience here – I’m out front in the middle of the mayhem.

The wait staff love to shout back at customers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The verdict on Karen’s Diner in Aberdeen

What did I think?

It was a night that the phrase ‘not my cup of tea’ was invented for.

The experience’s Australian roots shone through in the disdainful way the staff treated us. No one chucks an insult or a curls a lip like an Aussie.

But transplanted to a Friday night in an Aberdeen hotel and there were times that it fell flat.

After a long week of work, I was more in the mood for a quiet night chatting with friends, something that is impossible at Karen’s Diner – by design, of course.

Customers can engage with staff – and are encouraged to. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

The food was also a let-down. For £40 per person, customers might expect more than children’s party fare. And the long communal tables meant people were packed in tight.

That said, others in the room seemed to be having a great time.

There was always something going on, and the games constantly cycled. The food is not the only thing you are paying for.

For example, every time someone ordered the sole vegan option on the menu, everyone joined in a foul-mouthed chant questioning that person’s life choices.

The trick, it seems, is to launch yourself in head first.

Throw a few middle fingers. Engage with the staff and don’t hold back.

Because, trust me, they certainly won’t.

Karen’s Diner is at the Palm Court Hotel all weekend. The pop-up will return at the end of June. Tickets can be purchased here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a 'Karen' at the Palm Court Hotel's Karen's Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
BioCafe owner Iwona Szmid and employee Angie.
Dragons' Den breathes fire into matcha drink - but what is it and who's…
CR0041495 F&D Aberdeen. Food and drink story on Inverness restaurant La Tortilla celebrating its 20th birthday. Proprietor Duncan Chisholm. 3rd March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness restaurant La Tortilla Asesina celebrates 20 years of tapas and sangria
Image: Shutterstock/Anton_Ivanov
Where to enjoy a Guinness (or 2) in and around Elgin this St Patrick's…
We were in for a real treat at The Mustard Seed. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The Mustard Seed demonstrates why it is one of Inverness's favourite restaurants
From left, Lesley Skene, Bill Thain and Heather Bowie are all celebrating long-service awards with Mackie's of Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Mackie's of Scotland celebrates nearly 100 years of work from long-serving employees
Fruit and veg shortages are beginning to hit cafes including Lettcue Eat Healthy in Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
'Prices have just shot up': Cafes feel the squeeze as tomato and cucumber costs…
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain's Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Michael's Culinary School in Inverness Picture shows; Michael Fallows, left, and Connor Rae. Inverness. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Expansion on the horizon for Michael's Culinary School - founded by young Inverness entrepreneurs,…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, February 25 Picture shows; Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite

Most Read

1
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
2
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
3
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween Picture shows; Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Copyline Date; 03/03/2023
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going – despite only having three tyres
5
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
7
RNLI Buckie Louise Cooper
Woman makes history after becoming first female Buckie lifeboat navigator
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug courier Jason Hawe jailed Picture shows; Drug courier Jason Hawe dob 11/12/1976. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug courier caught with £93,000 of crack cocaine was doing it to buy Christmas…
9
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
10
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain’s Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night

More from Press and Journal

SUPPORT: The panel for NFUS north-east region's Mental Wellbeing Conference.
Aberdeenshire farmer praised for discussing mental health
Stockman Thomas MacNeill explains the cattle system at Craigens Farm to monitor farm attendees.
Nutrition and health planning key on Islay monitor farm
A87 road in Skye
Police clamp down on Skye and Lochalsh speeding as one driver clocked allegedly going…
Nicky Butt worked for the Manchester United youth academy for nine years. Image: PA.
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reveals he was interviewed for the Aberdeen job
John Gordon, from Huntly, introduces Princess Anne to the Royal Northern Agricultural Society board of directors at the Spring Show. Pictures by Wullie Marr.
A seal of approval at the Royal Northern Spring Show
FOR THE BIRDS: One poultry farmer called the quoted electricity contract costs 'frightening'.
Call for change before food prices are affected
Judge Gary Raeburn with Gordon and Angus Cumming.
Ellon duo celebrate carcase contest win
Ross Silvers, Tommy Brodie, Stephen Hepburn and new partner Sarah Law celebrate the agency’s expansion.
NFU Mutual Aberdeen City and Shire expands its agency
Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories
Nature Watch: Beavers, burrs, buzzards and blackbirds on River Earn walk

Editor's Picks

Most Commented