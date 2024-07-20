More dementia-friendly discos to be held in Aberdeen thanks to share of £17 million

Organisers of dementia-friendly discos in Aberdeen pledge to keep the party going after winning a share of £17 million.

Boogie in the Bar, run by Seaton Community Hub, has been awarded £19,200 of National Lottery funding to help spread joy and inclusivity across the Granite City.

The community-led project was masterminded seven years ago to help combat loneliness.

Now, organisers have outlined plans to expand the programme and create new groups across Grampian.

81-year-old Margaret Park from Kingswells has been a regular attendee from day one and says the events help to brighten her day.

She said: “When I first came along to Boogie in the Bar I wasn’t sure what to expect, but once the food was served and the music started it brought so much joy and happiness to everyone’s faces.

“The events bring a lot of residents from care homes, sheltered housing and the general public out of their homes to have an enjoyable afternoon together.

“I live alone so it makes all the difference making new friends, enjoying the music and socialising. I always go home feeling uplifted.”

Carol Baig, wellbeing co-ordinator at Seaton Community Hub, added: “This funding will allow us to continue to deliver our Boogie in the Bar events throughout the city, and potentially set up some new ones.

“We will continue bringing so much happiness and joy to our communities throughout Aberdeen City.”

Charity supports women through their menstrual cycle

The group was one of several projects in the north-east to receive a share of £17.3 million from the National Lottery Community Fund.

More than 500 community projects from across Scotland have been recognised in this latest round of funding.

The Period Place has also benefitted from a £20,000 cash injection.

Dedicated to education in menstrual health, the charity provides a safe space for mothers and daughters to discuss issues related to the menstrual cycle and period poverty.

Julie Emslie recently attended one of their workshops with her ten-year-old daughter.

Speaking about her experience, she said: “We absolutely loved it. It’s helped break the stigma about being able to talk about periods with my daughter.

“It has allowed her to see that it’s OK to talk about it and helped her feel more confident. There was so much good energy in the room and some really inspiring people.”

Founder Florence Igboayaka said the funds will help provide improved support for women across the north-east.

“We are elated to have received this award as it will allow us to support more women and girls through their menstrual health journeys and help foster better relationships in our community.

“Periods often come with a myriad of physical and emotional issues and sometimes period-related diagnosis. This fund will help us support mothers and daughters better.”

What other north-east projects have received National Lottery funding?

Aberdeen City

Aberdeen YMCA – £4,290

AberNecessities – £18,000

Asthma and Allergy Foundation – £19,989

Cairns Counselling – £17,008

Early Intervention Aberdeen – £9,800

Grampian Society for the Blind – £150,491

Ice Candy – Polska Szkola Sobotnia – £10,000

Mind Store – £13,307

Music 4 U – £20,000

Printfield Community Project/ Forum – £20,000

Touch of Love Outreach – £19,968

Aberdeenshire