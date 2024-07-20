More dementia-friendly discos to be held in Aberdeen thanks to share of £17 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More dementia-friendly discos to be held in Aberdeen thanks to share of £17 million

The Period Place, founded in Aberdeen, has also benefitted from the National Lottery funding.

By Michelle Henderson
Margaret Park, regular Boogie in the Bar attendee, and Florence Igboayaka, founder of The Period Place. Images: TNL Community Fund/TIO Photography.
Margaret Park, regular Boogie in the Bar attendee, and Florence Igboayaka, founder of The Period Place. Images: TNL Community Fund/TIO Photography.

Organisers of dementia-friendly discos in Aberdeen pledge to keep the party going after winning a share of £17 million.

Boogie in the Bar, run by Seaton Community Hub, has been awarded £19,200 of National Lottery funding to help spread joy and inclusivity across the Granite City.

The community-led project was masterminded seven years ago to help combat loneliness.

Now, organisers have outlined plans to expand the programme and create new groups across Grampian.

81-year-old Margaret Park from Kingswells has been a regular attendee from day one and says the events help to brighten her day.

Carol Baig
Carol Baig is wellbeing co-ordinator at Seaton Community Hub. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

She said: “When I first came along to Boogie in the Bar I wasn’t sure what to expect, but once the food was served and the music started it brought so much joy and happiness to everyone’s faces.

“The events bring a lot of residents from care homes, sheltered housing and the general public out of their homes to have an enjoyable afternoon together.

“I live alone so it makes all the difference making new friends, enjoying the music and socialising. I always go home feeling uplifted.”

Carol Baig, wellbeing co-ordinator at Seaton Community Hub, added: “This funding will allow us to continue to deliver our Boogie in the Bar events throughout the city, and potentially set up some new ones.

“We will continue bringing so much happiness and joy to our communities throughout Aberdeen City.”

Charity supports women through their menstrual cycle

The group was one of several projects in the north-east to receive a share of £17.3 million from the National Lottery Community Fund.

More than 500 community projects from across Scotland have been recognised in this latest round of funding.

The Period Place has also benefitted from a £20,000 cash injection.

Dedicated to education in menstrual health, the charity provides a safe space for mothers and daughters to discuss issues related to the menstrual cycle and period poverty.

Julie Emslie
Julie Emslie shared her experience of The Period Place. Image: TNL Community Fund. 

Julie Emslie recently attended one of their workshops with her ten-year-old daughter.

Speaking about her experience, she said: “We absolutely loved it. It’s helped break the stigma about being able to talk about periods with my daughter.

“It has allowed her to see that it’s OK to talk about it and helped her feel more confident. There was so much good energy in the room and some really inspiring people.”

Founder Florence Igboayaka said the funds will help provide improved support for women across the north-east.

“We are elated to have received this award as it will allow us to support more women and girls through their menstrual health journeys and help foster better relationships in our community.

“Periods often come with a myriad of physical and emotional issues and sometimes period-related diagnosis. This fund will help us support mothers and daughters better.”

Florence Igboayaka, director of the Period Place and author of the Period Comic. Picture by Goyit Photos
Florence Igboayaka, director of the Period Place and author of the Period Comic. Picture by Goyit Photos

What other north-east projects have received National Lottery funding?

Aberdeen City

  • Aberdeen YMCA – £4,290
  • AberNecessities – £18,000
  • Asthma and Allergy Foundation – £19,989
  • Cairns Counselling – £17,008
  • Early Intervention Aberdeen – £9,800
  • Grampian Society for the Blind – £150,491
  • Ice Candy – Polska Szkola Sobotnia – £10,000
  • Mind Store – £13,307
  • Music 4 U – £20,000
  • Printfield Community Project/ Forum – £20,000
  • Touch of Love Outreach – £19,968

Aberdeenshire

  • Disabled Persons Housing Service (Aberdeenshire)
    Ltd – £10,000
  • Gardenstown Community Hub Association – £9,711
  • Kincardineshire Development Partnership – £11,070
  • Peterhead Bowling Club – £7,800
  • The Silver Circle SCIO – £20,000

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
In pictures: Peterhead Scottish Week kicks off as colourful parade transforms town into bustling…
We investigated the three Aberdeen roads with the majority of LEZ fines. Image: Callum Main / DC Thomson
Why have majority of LEZ fines been clocked on these 3 Aberdeen roads? We…
12
Steven Gray.
'Suspicious' man with screwdriver claimed he was just tidying up litter
Design image of revamped Belmont Cinema Aberdeen.
From Montrose to Manhattan: 10 venues that inspired Belmont Cinema revamp in Aberdeen
Graham Smith daughter Sarah of heirloom emporium Strichen Antiques.
Come with us inside Strichen Antiques, the family-run emporium with a flair for the…
Flowers and tributes left at Diamond Bridge following the death of an 18-year-old woman.
Flowers laid in memory of 18-year-old woman who died near Diamond Bridge
Eddie Stevenson passed away last weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Mr Christmas: Family tribute after man behind Ashgrove lights dies aged 81
3
Police were pictured at the scene on the Charleston Flyover. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Person taken to hospital after Charleston flyover police incident
Karen's Diner stock image
Karen's Diner event in Aberdeen axed after operators go bust
Carnegie Building in Peterhead.
Peterhead's Carnegie Building to become live music venue

Conversation