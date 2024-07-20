In pictures: Peterhead Scottish Week kicks off as colourful parade transforms town into bustling carnival

Peterhead Scottish Week has officially kicked off in a burst of colour.

Hundreds lined the streets in the Blue Toon as pipe bands and carnival floats weaved their way around the delighted crowds this afternoon.

The colourful cavalcade marks the start of the festival, which will run until next Sunday.

There will be something for everyone, with dozens of events taking place at locations across the town over the next nine days.

And just a few hours in, it’s already proving to be an experience of a lifetime.

Excitement filled the air as the fleet of unusual vehicles, cartoon characters and unique displays made its way across the town centre.

Dozens of eye-catching carnival floats took part in the procession – dazzling the audience with unique designs and bright decorations.

It was the highlight of a fun-packed day, with a fancy dress competition and a car show taking place earlier today.

And there is loads more to come.

Meanwhile, here are some of the best pictures from today’s colourful extravaganza, captured by our photographer Darrell Benns.