In pictures: Peterhead Scottish Week kicks off as colourful parade transforms town into bustling carnival

Hundreds gathered at the town centre to mark the start of the week-long festival.

Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Were you at the Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

Peterhead Scottish Week has officially kicked off in a burst of colour.

Hundreds lined the streets in the Blue Toon as pipe bands and carnival floats weaved their way around the delighted crowds this afternoon.

The colourful cavalcade marks the start of the festival, which will run until next Sunday.

Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
The Wonka-theme float won the competition, catching everyone’s attention with their candy-filled display. Image: Peterhead Scottish Week/Supplied. 

There will be something for everyone, with dozens of events taking place at locations across the town over the next nine days.

And just a few hours in, it’s already proving to be an experience of a lifetime.

Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Pipe bands accompanied the carnival parade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Excitement filled the air as the fleet of unusual vehicles, cartoon characters and unique displays made its way across the town centre.

Dozens of eye-catching carnival floats took part in the procession – dazzling the audience with unique designs and bright decorations.

Put your best clothes on! It’s Peterhead Scottish Week! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It was the highlight of a fun-packed day, with a fancy dress competition and a car show taking place earlier today.

And there is loads more to come.

You can find out more about the events planned for this year’s festival here.

Meanwhile, here are some of the best pictures from today’s colourful extravaganza, captured by our photographer Darrell Benns.

Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Mirror, mirror on the wall – who is the fairest of them all? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week carnival parade
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

