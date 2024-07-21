Two-vehicle crash on A93 near Cambus O’May

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A93 road near Cambus O’May.

Emergency services were called to Ballater Road at about 10.45am on Sunday.

It is understood the incident took place near the junction for Cambus O’May Hotel.

The road has been closed between Dinnet and Ballater and traffic is being diverted via South Deeside Road.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they were made aware of the two-vehicle collision at 10.48am.

Crews were dispatched to make the vehicles safe and left the scene at 11.30am.

Police have been contacted for comment.

