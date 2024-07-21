SNP government facing complaints over handling of Peterhead power station plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP government facing complaints over handling of Peterhead power station plans

Friends of the Earth Scotland has written to First Minister John Swinney alleging 28 separate breaches of the ministerial code. 

By Adele Merson
The new gas power station would be built next to the existing plant in Peterhead. Image: Supplied.
The new gas power station would be built next to the existing plant in Peterhead. Image: Supplied.

Climate campaigners have lodged a complaint over the Scottish Government’s handling of plans for a controversial new gas power station in Peterhead.

Friends of the Earth Scotland say John Swinney and other ministers have treated the plans from SSE and Norwegian oil giant Equinor as a “foregone conclusion”.

The companies say their plans for a new gas power station and carbon capture facility will ultimately replace an existing plant and slash emissions.

But the SNP has come under pressure to reject the plans for the “polluting project”.

What are the complaints?

The campaigning charity has written to First Minister John Swinney alleging 28 separate breaches of the ministerial code.

They point to meetings between ministers and developers not being properly recorded and ministers meeting with the developers but not the objectors.

Friends of the Earth Scotland also claim several statements from ministers could have prejudiced the planning process.

Extinction Rebellion protestors blockade the entrance to Peterhead Power Station in June 2021, ahead of COP26 in Glasgow. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson. 

This includes former first minister Humza Yousaf saying he was “really impressed” with the site’s future plans during a visit to Peterhead last year.

Friends of the Earth Scotland climate campaigner Alex Lee said: “These 28 breaches of the ministerial code show a deeply troubling pattern of behaviour right across the Scottish Government.

“Public concerns have been deliberately ignored to try and push through a climate damaging planning application in the interests of greedy energy companies.

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf during his tour of Peterhead Power Station, Aberdeenshire in July 2023. Image: PA.

“Ministers and civil servants have been caught out playing fast and loose with the rules, in favour of a polluting project that risks locking households into higher energy bills for decades to come.

“Our investigations show that the Scottish Government has treated the outcome of this planning application as a foregone conclusion right from the beginning and has failed to follow the planning process and assess the evidence objectively.”

SSE back plans

SSE and Equinor submitted the planning application for the new site in February 2022 and it is still under consideration by the Scottish Government.

The ministerial code, a collection of standards that must be adhered to, sets out how ministers should act in the handling of planning applications.

It states that ministers “must do nothing which might be seen to be prejudicial to that process”, including by meeting developers to discuss a proposal but not meeting all interested parties.

Peterhead Power Station. Image: Supplied.

An SSE spokeswoman said: “The Climate Change Committee, UK Government, and Scottish Government are all clear – some carbon capture will be an essential part of the technology mix needed to deliver net zero.

“As Scotland’s only large-scale flexible power station, decarbonising Peterhead is critical, and the proposed new station will provide vital low-carbon flexible backup to enable more renewables and to help heavy industry decarbonise.

“As set out in the planning application, the new power station would utilise carbon capture from the outset – ensuring the vast majority of emissions do not enter the atmosphere.”

The Scottish Government were approached for comment.

