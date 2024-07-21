SNP government facing complaints over handling of Peterhead power station plans

Climate campaigners have lodged a complaint over the Scottish Government’s handling of plans for a controversial new gas power station in Peterhead.

Friends of the Earth Scotland say John Swinney and other ministers have treated the plans from SSE and Norwegian oil giant Equinor as a “foregone conclusion”.

The companies say their plans for a new gas power station and carbon capture facility will ultimately replace an existing plant and slash emissions.

But the SNP has come under pressure to reject the plans for the “polluting project”.

What are the complaints?

The campaigning charity has written to First Minister John Swinney alleging 28 separate breaches of the ministerial code.

They point to meetings between ministers and developers not being properly recorded and ministers meeting with the developers but not the objectors.

Friends of the Earth Scotland also claim several statements from ministers could have prejudiced the planning process.

This includes former first minister Humza Yousaf saying he was “really impressed” with the site’s future plans during a visit to Peterhead last year.

Friends of the Earth Scotland climate campaigner Alex Lee said: “These 28 breaches of the ministerial code show a deeply troubling pattern of behaviour right across the Scottish Government.

“Public concerns have been deliberately ignored to try and push through a climate damaging planning application in the interests of greedy energy companies.

“Ministers and civil servants have been caught out playing fast and loose with the rules, in favour of a polluting project that risks locking households into higher energy bills for decades to come.

“Our investigations show that the Scottish Government has treated the outcome of this planning application as a foregone conclusion right from the beginning and has failed to follow the planning process and assess the evidence objectively.”

SSE back plans

SSE and Equinor submitted the planning application for the new site in February 2022 and it is still under consideration by the Scottish Government.

The ministerial code, a collection of standards that must be adhered to, sets out how ministers should act in the handling of planning applications.

It states that ministers “must do nothing which might be seen to be prejudicial to that process”, including by meeting developers to discuss a proposal but not meeting all interested parties.

An SSE spokeswoman said: “The Climate Change Committee, UK Government, and Scottish Government are all clear – some carbon capture will be an essential part of the technology mix needed to deliver net zero.

“As Scotland’s only large-scale flexible power station, decarbonising Peterhead is critical, and the proposed new station will provide vital low-carbon flexible backup to enable more renewables and to help heavy industry decarbonise.

“As set out in the planning application, the new power station would utilise carbon capture from the outset – ensuring the vast majority of emissions do not enter the atmosphere.”

The Scottish Government were approached for comment.