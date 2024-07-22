Inverurie Co-op sealed off after morning raid

An Inverurie shop has been cordoned off following a break-in.

Police were called to the Co-op on Burghmuir Drive just after 4am after receiving a report of a break-in at the store’s premises.

Officers have placed a cordon around the shop.

The store is closed to the public and it is unknown when it will reopen.

Inverurie Co-op taped off after ‘break-in’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.05am on Monday, 22 July 2024, police received a report of a break-in at a business premises in Burghmuir Drive, Inverurie.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Co-op has also been approached for comment.

