Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie Co-op sealed off after morning raid

Police were called to the shop on Burghmuir Drive around 4am.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police were called to the Co-op on Burghmuir Drive after a break-in in the early hours of today. Image: Google Maps.
An Inverurie shop has been cordoned off following a break-in.

Police were called to the Co-op on Burghmuir Drive just after 4am after receiving a report of a break-in at the store’s premises.

Officers have placed a cordon around the shop.

The store is closed to the public and it is unknown when it will reopen.

Inverurie Co-op taped off after ‘break-in’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.05am on Monday, 22 July 2024, police received a report of a break-in at a business premises in Burghmuir Drive, Inverurie.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Co-op has also been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

