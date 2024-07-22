Green-fingered King Charles goes on hiring spree to boost Balmoral Castle gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green-fingered King Charles goes on hiring spree to boost Balmoral Castle gardens

Documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain that an extra tool shed will be needed for the "growing team of gardeners".

By Ben Hendry
Balmoral Castle gardens are being enhanced by King Charles.
Balmoral Castle gardens are being enhanced by King Charles.

Extra staff are being hired at Balmoral Castle as King Charles transforms the gardens into a major tourist draw.

Amid growing efforts to capitalise on the royal retreat’s popularity with visitors, new plans have been drawn up to accommodate more gardeners.

His Royal Highness has already made the unprecedented move of allowing high-paying guests the chance to tour inside previously private rooms at Balmoral.

But there will be more to lure in visitors than just the chance to snoop around the prestigious home.

Now, planning documents detail how the gardens are poised to blossom too.

Queen Camilla and King Charles at the Sandringham Flower Show.
Tourists enjoying the Balmoral Castle gardens this summer.
There will need to be more storage space for equipment at Balmoral.

What changes are planned at Balmoral Castle gardens?

Earlier this year, work got under way on a “giant maze” designed to enhance the visitor experience at the scenic spot a few miles from Ballater.

King Charles personally oversaw the project, which is said to be a tribute to his beloved late mother.

King Charles and the Queen planting a tree at Balmoral Cricket Pavilion in 2021.
The new thistle-shaped maze at the Balmoral Castle gardens.

The thistle-shaped horticultural attraction is only the second of its kind at royal grounds, and is opening this summer.

There is another under construction behind the castle, too, along with various new trees and flowers planted in a spree this year.

Charles with a red squirrel at his Birkhall home in the Aberdeenshire countryside.
A glimpse inside a Balmoral greenhouse.

So what else is planned?

A planning application sent to Aberdeenshire Council explains that extra space will soon be required in the expansive grounds.

The new timer shed is proposed at a spot opposite the existing gardeners’ bothy, on an area of hardstanding.

The Balmoral garden staff building.
Another view of the new shed.

Documents say it will “provide much-needed additional storage space for tools and equipment”.

The papers add: “This will also facilitate the refurbishment and upgrading of the existing bothy.”

It comes as this current bothy is turned into “an improved welfare facility for the estate’s growing team of gardeners”.

A few months ago, The Press and Journal detailed some of the jobs on offer at Balmoral this summer, which included seasonal labourers to cut the grass, a “skilled gardener” and a “grounds gardener”. 

Green-fingered exploits of our ‘Gardener King’

As Gardens Illustrated puts it: “King Charles III loves gardens.”

His own at Highgrove are the subject of five books, while he maintains the gardens at his Deeside home of Birkhall to the highest standards in honour of his grandmother.

His Castle of Mey attraction in Caithness has a “unique walled garden”.

The environmentalist at the Castle of Mey. 

The monarch has previously named the delphinium as his favourite flower.

He said: “For me, the magnificent, gloriously appareled delphinium, with its impeccable bearing and massed in platoons, holds pride of place in my botanical affections.”

You can see the Balmoral Castle garden plans here.

Our reporter had a sneak peek INSIDE Balmoral Castle as the public tours were launched

King Charles to turn 200-year-old steading into self-catering cottages at Balmoral

Fury as Deeside day-trippers block roads by flocking to see Balmoral ‘pyramid’ built by Queen Victoria

Conversation