Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Mr Wick’ Harry Gray remembered as a good friend with peerless passion for hometown’s history

The local historian was awarded a British Empire Medal in the 2015 Honours.

Harry Gray, from Wick, has died.
Harry Gray, from Wick, has died. Supplied image
By Ben Hendry

Much-loved family man, local legend and all-round walking Wick-ipedia Harry Gray has died aged 86.

The local historian has been remembered for his “encyclopaedic” knowledge of the far north town he spent his life in – and his eagerness to share that passion with others.

He even received a British Empire Medal in 2015 for his services to local heritage.

As the present chairman of the Wick Heritage Museum, Donald Henderson, puts it: “Harry will never be forgotten in the town.”

Harry Gray. Supplied image.

Wick legend Harry Gray was raised during war

Harry Gray was born in Wick in 1937 when the family home was in Willowbank, and he enjoyed his childhood days with a “vast playground to muck about in”.

He recalled his early years during the Second World War in a recording for the Wick Society’s oral history project, Wick Voices.

Harry remembered growing up with an anti-aircraft gun in a field to the front of his home, and the sights and sounds of bombs dropping on Wick.

Harry is immortalised in a new sign on the Caithness at War trail. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

His love of history was born in Wick High School, when his teacher Madeleine Thomson “brought the subject to life”.

He explained: “She really opened my mind to what history was all about.”

Harry Gray’s career in well-known clothes shop

Harry would join the Boys’ Brigade as a child in 1946, beginning an association that would last until 1993.

And he began his working life as a message boy for the James H Miller gents’ outfitter.

When there, he struck up a good working relationship with Willie McAllan and moved to work at the Wick institution.

Tips on how to deal with ‘difficult customers’…

“I loved the customers, they were absolutely brilliant,” Mr Gray said as he looked back on his time working at McAllan’s shop in High Street.

“There were some very difficult people sometimes but I used to say to the staff, when difficult people or rude people come in, do your best to be nice to them.

“And at the end of the period of time you spend with them, if you’ve put money in the till, you’ve won! Be as nice as you can to every single person who comes in.”

He brought an end to his career in McAllan’s when he retired in 1997.

Harry out and about. Image: Supplied

Do you have fond memories of Harry Gray? Let us know in our comments section below

Mr Gray met his wife-to-be Phyllis at a dance in the Parish Church hall.

They had daughters Alison, Valerie, Amanda and Gillian. He is survived by his daughters, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

How will Harry Gray be remembered by Wick friends?

Harry gave many talks on local history and his written works include the books Wick: Places and Stories and A Tale of Two Streets: Story of Wick Town Centre in the Mid 19th Century.

Ian Leith, who succeeded him as chairman of the Wick Society, the voluntary group that runs Wick Heritage Museum, remembered “his mentor”.

Harry Gray a ‘good friend’

Ian said: “Harry’s quiet diplomacy, efficient governance, passion for all things heritage and his belief in people made him an effective and successful leader.

“Harry set standards for others to follow.

“In respect of local history, Harry was my mentor. His knowledge of our heritage was encyclopaedic.

“Mentor, yes, but more importantly, a good friend.”

Harry’s funeral will be from St Fergus Church on Tuesday, July 30.

It’s a building he had a life-long association with as he was ordained as an elder in 1964. He also conducted services there.

