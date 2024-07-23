WATCH: ‘My day sailing the North Sea on a 124-year-old Tall Ship’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: ‘My day sailing the North Sea on a 124-year-old Tall Ship’

Press & Journal reporter Chris Cromar was invited to join the crew of the Swan which will take part in next year's races.

By Chris Cromar

“Aye, aye captain!”

That’s the extent of my sailing lingo – but I was excited to hopefully add more terms to my vocabulary when I found out I would cruising the North Sea on a Tall Ship.

Working at The P&J, I am often in a privileged position to see and do things that I wouldn’t be able to do in most jobs.

And this experience was certainly up there with the best (minus the seasickness).

I was only four years old when the Tall Ships came to Aberdeen in 1997 and even though I have little interest in boats, anything that helps boost tourism and the Granite City’s economy has my backing.

Swan Tall Ship.
P&J reporter Chris Cromar and videographer Angus Webster were sent out to the North Sea on the Swan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Reporting for my duties at sea

The week before my expedition on the Swan I got a sneak-preview of the vessel and met one of the youth ambassadors for next year’s event.

Like most people in Aberdeen I’m sure, the harbour – now officially the Port of Aberdeen – doesn’t usually pique my interest, unless I’m driving down the southern part of Market Street and spot an interesting looking boat.

But this all changed as I reported for my duties at sea.

Swan Tall Ship.
The crew for the day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Swan sailing is the ultimate adventure

The Swan was built as a herring drifter in 1900 up in Lerwick and was fitted with an engine in 1935.

In more recent years, a dedicated team of volunteers have worked to restore the ship to its former glory having survived two world wars.

The Swan Trust usually offers voyages around the Shetland Islands, and further afield including Orkney, the Western Isles, St Kilda, Mainland Scotland, Faroe, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Anyone who sets food on board the vessel is given quite clear guidance, in that you are undertaking an adventure, that you’re part of the ‘hands on’ crew for that trip, and that you come under the command of the skipper.

Thirteen people joined our sailing adventure day, a ‘taster’ session to promote interest and help select Tall Ship trainees to take part in next year’s event, which runs from July 19-22.

Among the potential recruits was Shetland-born and raised Ailis Morgan.

She said: “I’ve done a bit of sailing back in Shetland and been on boats my whole life, so I thought ‘why not’?

“It’s a great experience.”

Swan Tall Ship.
Swan was built in 1900. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Also on-board was Shetland native Anja Kurtz, who worked as a bosun on the ship last year.

She first boarded it as a 16-year-old through charity Sail Training Shetland on a trip to Scandinavia.

Swan Tall Ship.
Learning about the boat. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Back in Shetland everyone’s aware of the Swan, always keeping an eye when she’s coming and going out of the harbour and sailing about throughout the summer season,” she said.

“It’s great getting everyone involved on-board.”

Swan Tall Ship.
Isaac Erdman is the skipper of the Swan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Despite some people suffering sea sickness, myself included, every crew member got involved to complete the sailing tasks for the day.

On the sea sickness point, if there is any advice I can pass on it’s to take sickness tables out on the water with you – even if you think you have a strong stomach.

Swan Tall Ship.
Scott Sandison (far left) is the Swan’s first mate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The first mate of the Swan is Shetland native Scott Sandison, who said he was impressed by the calibre of potential young sailors on-board.

“They’re really good and they’re really keen. There’s some sea sickness among them, but that’s completely normal,” he said.

As my bout of sickness eased, I felt more jolly and spent the remainder of my trip getting stuck in.

It was a sight to behold when we unveiled the mast and, as we arrived back at the Port of Aberdeen, onlookers on dry land waved at us as we went past.

Is life at sea for me?

Aberdeen Tall Ships fireworks display in 1997.
The Tall Ships last came to Aberdeen in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

After the trip out to the North Sea, I realise that I will never be a sailor – but I will always respect people who work at sea as it’s not for the fainthearted.

And who isn’t excited about the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen next year? Especially with 400,000 people are expected to attend.

Maybe I’m just a suburban stereotype, but give me my simple life in Bridge of Don over adventures at sea any day of the week.

As for the Tall Ships, I will gladly watch from dry land.

