Teenager reported missing from Aberdeen not seen for two days

Police have asked the public for help to trace a teenager who was reported missing from Aberdeen two days ago.

Elizabeth Quinn was last seen in the Guild Street area of the city at about 9.30am on Sunday.

It is believed the 15-year-old may have used public transport to travel to Ballater that afternoon.

Officers are now appealing for information from the public on her whereabouts.

Elizabeth is described as being 5ft 4ins tall with long brown hair which she had tied in a ponytail.

When last seen, she was wearing a black hoody, blue T-shirt, beige shorts and white trainers.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Elizabeth is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0126 of July 22.