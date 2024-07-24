Aberdeen support worker struck off after ‘threatening and abusive’ behaviour conviction

An Aberdeen support worker has been struck off for acting “aggressively” towards a resident in her care.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched an investigation into the behaviour of Geraldine Owen Aibangbee Iguma, registered in Aberdeen.

She faced allegations of abuse while she was working as a support worker in

a care home service for adults.

Ms Iguma was brought before Aberdeen Sheriff Court regarding an incident in April 2022 under the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010.

The report stated: “You [Iguma] did behave in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm in that you did act aggressively towards AA and did repeatedly shout at her.”

The SSSC concluded Ms Iguma’s fitness to practice was impaired due to her conviction.

In justifying their decision, the panel’s report read: “Social service workers should not abuse or harm people who use services.

Worker acted ‘aggressively’ towards a vulnerable resident

“You have been convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm, by acting aggressively towards a vulnerable service user, AA, and repeatedly shouting at her.

“The behaviour you have been convicted of could cause emotional harm to service users.

“Your behaviour falls far below the standards that are expected of social service workers.”

The panel were also concerned that Ms Iguma showed “no insight, regret or apology” for her actions and “abused the trust” of those in her care.

They did acknowledge she had fully co-operated with the investigation.

Due to the seriousness of the incident and subsequent conviction, the SSSC has removed Ms Iguma from the register.