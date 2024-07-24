Aberdeen support worker struck off after ‘threatening and abusive’ behaviour conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen support worker struck off after ‘threatening and abusive’ behaviour conviction

Geraldine Owen Aibangbee Iguma was convicted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen support worker removed by SSSC.
Scottish Social Services Council headquarters Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen support worker has been struck off for acting “aggressively” towards a resident in her care.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched an investigation into the behaviour of Geraldine Owen Aibangbee Iguma, registered in Aberdeen.

She faced allegations of abuse while she was working as a support worker in
a care home service for adults.

Ms Iguma was brought before Aberdeen Sheriff Court regarding an incident in April 2022 under the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010.

Ms Iguma was convicted of acting abusively towards a care home resident. Image: Shutterstock.

The report stated: “You [Iguma] did behave in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm in that you did act aggressively towards AA and did repeatedly shout at her.”

The SSSC concluded Ms Iguma’s fitness to practice was impaired due to her conviction.

In justifying their decision, the panel’s report read: “Social service workers should not abuse or harm people who use services.

Worker acted ‘aggressively’ towards a vulnerable resident

“You have been convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm, by acting aggressively towards a vulnerable service user, AA, and repeatedly shouting at her.

“The behaviour you have been convicted of could cause emotional harm to service users.

“Your behaviour falls far below the standards that are expected of social service workers.”

The panel were also concerned that Ms Iguma showed “no insight, regret or apology” for her actions and “abused the trust” of those in her care.

They did acknowledge she had fully co-operated with the investigation.

Due to the seriousness of the incident and subsequent conviction, the SSSC has removed Ms Iguma from the register.

