Forklift driver taken to hospital after Fraserburgh harbour crash

The driver of a telescopic forklift has been taken to hospital after a crash on Fraserburgh’s harbour.

Pictures, shared widely online, show a construction vehicle which has fallen off the quayside’s boundary following the incident.

The driver of the vehicle is currently being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Recovery has also been arranged for the vehicle via crane.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a telehandler, also known as a telescopic forklift.

A small blue boat which was on display nearby in the harbour also appears to be knocked over following the incident.

Fraserburgh Harbour to investigate incident

Harbour staff have confirmed that an investigation is taking place after this morning’s incident.

A Fraserburgh Harbour spokesperson said: “Fraserburgh Harbour can confirm that an incident took place during the morning of July 24, whereby a small industrial vehicle left the quayside and entered the Harbour.

“The driver, who did not enter the water, was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for assessment.

“The operation of such vehicles along the quayside does not contravene any Fraserburgh Harbour health and safety guidelines.

“An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the HSE has been notified of the incident.

“It is a requirement for all Harbour users to sign a Contractor & Harbour Users HSEQ Handbook and they are responsible for carrying out a thorough Risk Assessment and Safe Working System HSE assessment of their own activity, and operating with due diligence whilst on Harbour property.”

Ambulance vehicle rushed to scene

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent one vehicle to the scene just before 8am.

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 7.51am to attend an incident in Fraserburgh Harbour.

“We dispatched one ambulance and transferred one male patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”