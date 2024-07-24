Forklift driver taken to hospital after Fraserburgh harbour crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Forklift driver taken to hospital after Fraserburgh harbour crash

One man is being treated in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident.

By Graham Fleming
The vehicle fell into the town's harbour.
The vehicle fell into the town's harbour.

The driver of a telescopic forklift has been taken to hospital after a crash on Fraserburgh’s harbour.

Pictures, shared widely online, show a construction vehicle which has fallen off the quayside’s boundary following the incident.

The driver of the vehicle is currently being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Fraserburgh Harbour are conducting an investigation after the incident.

Recovery has also been arranged for the vehicle via crane.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a telehandler, also known as a telescopic forklift.

A small blue boat which was on display nearby in the harbour also appears to be knocked over following the incident.

Fraserburgh Harbour to investigate incident

Harbour staff have confirmed that an investigation is taking place after this morning’s incident.

A Fraserburgh Harbour spokesperson said: “Fraserburgh Harbour can confirm that an incident took place during the morning of July 24, whereby a small industrial vehicle left the quayside and entered the Harbour.

“The driver, who did not enter the water, was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for assessment.

Recovery was arranged for the construction vehicle. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson

“The operation of such vehicles along the quayside does not contravene any Fraserburgh Harbour health and safety guidelines.

“An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the HSE has been notified of the incident.

“It is a requirement for all Harbour users to sign a Contractor & Harbour Users HSEQ Handbook and they are responsible for carrying out a thorough Risk Assessment and Safe Working System HSE assessment of their own activity, and operating with due diligence whilst on Harbour property.”

Ambulance vehicle rushed to scene

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent one vehicle to the scene just before 8am.

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 7.51am to attend an incident in Fraserburgh Harbour.

“We dispatched one ambulance and transferred one male patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Costa Favolosa, largest cruise ship to ever dock in Aberdeen, to come on Friday. Image: DC Thomson.
Costa Favolosa: Floating hotel to become biggest ship to visit Aberdeen Harbour in 900…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. James Watt's outburst took place at Heathryburn School. Picture shows; James Watt's outburst took place at Heathryburn School. . n/a. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dad leaves children in tears after angry outburst at Aberdeen primary school
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Lumphanan Pet Hotel for sale Picture shows; Lumphanan Pet Hotel. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by CCL Property Date; Unknown
Pet hotel near Banchory goes on the market for just under £500,000
Traffic on AWPR
Emergency services called to crash on AWPR near Kingswells
Calla and Ailith enjoy the library area.
First look as My Mini Aberdeen opens for youngsters in Union Square
Aberdeen support worker removed by SSSC.
Aberdeen support worker struck off after 'threatening and abusive' behaviour conviction
Cafe 52 outdoor terrace on The Green in Aberdeen
Sheriff rules council can knock down Cafe 52 terrace after owner's bid to save…
Peter Fenton was convicted by a jury of sexual assault following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire pensioner found guilty of sexually abusing child for years
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock (14578396f) ANGELA RAYNER, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Deputy Prime Minister, arrives in Downing Street as PM Keir Starmer meets metro mayors. Angela Rayner in Downing Street, London, England, United Kingdom - 09 Jul 2024
Torry crumbling concrete cash appeal to new UK government housing boss Angela Rayner
Chloe Urquieta admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman whose noisy dog brought police to her door had £23,000 worth of cannabis…

Conversation