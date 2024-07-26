GALLERY: One week’s worth of fun for all at Hazlehead Park’s new play area

One of the country’s largest playparks opened this week in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park.

The massive, £1million attraction includes towers, a zip line, wheelchair-accessible trampolines, and musical items along with returning favourites locals will remember like the the sand digger which have been retained following renovation works.

Work started to update the play park in January, and on Tuesday opened for the public to get hands-on with.

Alongside the new equipment, improvements to the area include new drainage, seating and picnic areas, landscaping, and safety surfacing.

Since it opened, our photographers have spent time each day visiting to capture the mood. Below are some of their best images from that time, featuring smiling youngsters and families who appear to be giving the park the seal of approval.