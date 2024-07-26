GALLERY: One week’s worth of fun for all at Hazlehead Park’s new play area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: One week’s worth of fun for all at Hazlehead Park’s new play area

Our photographers spent the opening week of Aberdeen's new playpark capturing local families having fun.

Olsen Spence and Mia Brady enjoying the new £1million play park at Hazlehead which opened on Tuesday 23rd July 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Olsen Spence and Mia Brady enjoying the new £1million play park at Hazlehead which opened on Tuesday 23rd July 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Jamie Ross

One of the country’s largest playparks opened this week in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park.

The massive, £1million attraction includes towers, a zip line, wheelchair-accessible trampolines, and musical items along with returning favourites locals will remember like the the sand digger which have been retained following renovation works.

Work started to update the play park in January, and on Tuesday opened for the public to get hands-on with.

Alongside the new equipment, improvements to the area include new drainage, seating and picnic areas, landscaping, and safety surfacing.

Since it opened, our photographers have spent time each day visiting to capture the mood. Below are some of their best images from that time, featuring smiling youngsters and families who appear to be giving the park the seal of approval.

Amy and Amelia Puliyayil enjoying the new £1million play park at Hazlehead. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Anne Anderson and her granddaughter Eleanor. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Mason Mckay climbs one of the attractions. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Charlie Burke makes use of the park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Robyn McRitchie and Peyton Littlejohn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Delilah Booth uses the slide. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smiling for our photographer is Lexi Mann. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Daisy Thomson on a swing pushed by mum Andrea. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Robyn McRitchie and Peyton Littlejohn. Image: Kami Thoson/DC Thomson
Jackson and Alix McAllister. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dozens of famileshave flocked to the new £1million plat park at Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen in its first week of opening. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 24/07/24
Visitors walk by the play park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Levi Munro uses the equipment. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured is Elsie Dacre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Evie Young playing at the park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Daisy Augarde at Hazlehead Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured are Alistair and Ailith Moore. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Toddler Millie Jollie enjoys Hazlehead Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kayleigh and Sienna Fraser. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Supporting the Dons while at the play park is Daniel Holeman. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Charlie Simpson goes down the slide. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lucy Tewnion-Brown. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Wren Wilson goes down the slide. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ella Thompson climbs the equipment at Hazlehead Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Chloe Reid smiles for our photographer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Finn Watson takes off on the zip slide watching are L-R Orla Gray, Sofia Brown, Sienna Glover and James Gray. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Amber Duncan is pictured using the play area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sofia and Frank Brown on one of the swings. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kalvin Smith at the park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Finn Shaw sits proudly atop one of the climbing frames. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

