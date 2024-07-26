Cove Rangers sanctioned by SPFL for fielding suspended player in two cup games

Cove Rangers have been sanctioned by the SPFL for fielding a suspended player on two occasions.

Grady McGrath started for Cove in their 5-0 home defeat against Spartans and in their 1-1 draw at Forfar Athletic with Cove losing out on a possible bonus point in the resultant penalty shootout at Station Park.

McGrath should have been unavailable as he was serving a two-match suspension.

Cove’s match against Forfar, which took place last Saturday, will now be recorded as a 3-0 victory for Forfar with the Premier Sports Cup Group E table amended accordingly.

Cove also received a fine of £1,000, of which £750 is suspended until 30 June 2025 pending any further breaches of SPFL Player Regulations, and were “reprimanded and warned as to future conduct”.

Paul Hartley’s side complete their Premier Sports Cup group games against Dunfermline at East End Park on Saturday.