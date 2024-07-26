Cove Rangers sanctioned by SPFL for fielding suspended player in two cup games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers sanctioned by SPFL for fielding suspended player in two cup games

Grady McGrath started for Cove in their 5-0 home defeat against Spartans and in their 1-1 draw at Forfar Athletic.

By Danny Law
Balmoral Stadium - the home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers have been sanctioned by the SPFL for fielding a suspended player on two occasions.

Grady McGrath started for Cove in their 5-0 home defeat against Spartans and in their 1-1 draw at Forfar Athletic with Cove losing out on a possible bonus point in the resultant penalty shootout at Station Park.

McGrath should have been unavailable as he was serving a two-match suspension.

Cove’s match against Forfar, which took place last Saturday, will now be recorded as a 3-0 victory for Forfar with the Premier Sports Cup Group E table amended accordingly.

Cove also received a fine of £1,000, of which £750 is suspended until 30 June 2025 pending any further breaches of SPFL Player Regulations, and were “reprimanded and warned as to future conduct”.

Paul Hartley’s side complete their Premier Sports Cup group games against Dunfermline at East End Park on Saturday.

