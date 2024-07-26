Roads closed and a one-way system: Eight weeks of diversions expected as work begins on new Aberdeen beach parks

A busy road near Aberdeen beach will close for two months as construction work begins on a new parks.

Work to build a new playpark and events park in the area are scheduled to begin on Monday at Links Road.

The stretch between the Beach Boulevard and Queens Link Retail Park will be closed to traffic until September 20.

The project was given planning permission in December last year as part of the multi-million pound City Centre and Beach Masterplan.

Aberdeen City Council aims to “reinvigorate” the areas and encourage more people to spend time there.

Road closed near Aberdeen Beach

So works can be carried out safely, the council has confirmed part of Links Road will be closed for six to eight weeks.

A one-way system will be in place northwards between Codonas and Cotton Street for buses until Monday, August 5.

After this date, the road will be fully closed from the retail park to the Beach Boulevard – with a diversion in place along the Boulevard and Esplanade then onto Links Road to access the retail parks.

This alternative route will be used for seven weeks to allow gas main and electrical supplies to be diverted.

Beach upgrades continue

The new playpark has been designed in an “upgrade” of the green spaces near the beach, where there will soon be a new structure called “The Rope Factory”.

Plans include a “hub” building which will feature a coastal cafe with indoor and outdoor seating.

Nearby, there will be two new canopies – costing almost £1 million – to provide a “social meeting point”.

The events park near the Beach Ballroom will be home to a canopy and a 300-400 seater ampitheatre building.

The plans also include dedicated blue badge parking.