Roads closed and a one-way system: Eight weeks of diversions expected as work begins on new Aberdeen beach parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Roads closed and a one-way system: Eight weeks of diversions expected as work begins on new Aberdeen beach parks

Traffic restrictions will begin on Monday.

By Ellie Milne
Beach Boulevard
Motorists heading towards the retail parks near the beach will be diverted via the Beach Boulevard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A busy road near Aberdeen beach will close for two months as construction work begins on a new parks.

Work to build a new playpark and events park in the area are scheduled to begin on Monday at Links Road.

The stretch between the Beach Boulevard and Queens Link Retail Park will be closed to traffic until September 20.

The project was given planning permission in December last year as part of the multi-million pound City Centre and Beach Masterplan.

Aberdeen City Council aims to “reinvigorate” the areas and encourage more people to spend time there.

Road closed near Aberdeen Beach

Map showing road closure and diversion at Aberdeen Beach
The map shows which section of Links Road will be closed, as well as the diversion motorists can take to access the two retail parks near the beach. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

So works can be carried out safely, the council has confirmed part of Links Road will be closed for six to eight weeks.

A one-way system will be in place northwards between Codonas and Cotton Street for buses until Monday, August 5.

After this date, the road will be fully closed from the retail park to the Beach Boulevard – with a diversion in place along the Boulevard and Esplanade then onto Links Road to access the retail parks.

This alternative route will be used for seven weeks to allow gas main and electrical supplies to be diverted.

Beach upgrades continue

An artist's impression of the new Aberdeen beachfront playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council
An artist’s impression of the new Aberdeen beachfront playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The new playpark has been designed in an “upgrade” of the green spaces near the beach, where there will soon be a new structure called “The Rope Factory”.

Plans include a “hub” building which will feature a coastal cafe with indoor and outdoor seating.

Nearby, there will be two new canopies – costing almost £1 million – to provide a “social meeting point”.

The events park near the Beach Ballroom will be home to a canopy and a 300-400 seater ampitheatre building.

The plans also include dedicated blue badge parking.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Esmir Gjura admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
Jail for man found running £210,000 cannabis farm from Inverbervie bungalow
Olsen Spence and Mia Brady enjoying the new £1million play park at Hazlehead which opened on Tuesday 23rd July 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
GALLERY: One week's worth of fun for all at Hazlehead Park's new play area
Co-op Pitmedden.
19-year-old man arrested after attempted robbery at Pitmedden Co-op
Change needs to start now in Aberdeen in order to have a bright future tomorrow.
Len Ironside: It might be a new dawn at Westminster, but we can only…
I sat down with North Bar owners, and partners, John Adam and Khanim Guild to chat about North Bar's start to life in the Blue Toon. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
'We turned old Peterhead school into thriving North Bar - and now we're expanding…
Austin Ironside watching Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight boxing bout
Fired-up thug attacked teen after Fury vs Usyk heavyweight bout
The Costa Favolosa arrived on Friday morning in Aberdeen.
Sunny surprise for Balmoral-bound tourists: Visitors react as they step off Costa Favolosa and…
3
The firebirds wowed crowds at this years Scottish Week air show. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
WATCH: Firebirds airshow and fireworks light up Peterhead sky at Scottish Week display
Darren Whyte
Repeat child groomer caught sending sick messages
Costa Favolosa
It's here: First pictures as giant cruise ship Costa Favolosa arrives in Aberdeen South…

Conversation