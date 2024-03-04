Costs revealed as Aberdeen’s big-spending beach bonanza begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Costs revealed as Aberdeen's big-spending beach bonanza begins

We break down the prices of various projects, including an amphitheatre by the seafront.

By Ben Hendry
We reveal the costs involved as major spending plans get under way at the beach.
We reveal the costs involved as major spending plans get under way at the beach. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design

The huge cost of major changes at Aberdeen Beach has been unveiled as work begins on the first phase of an ambitious masterplan.

New building documents reveal the price of such projects as carving an amphitheatre out next to the Beach Ballroom and erecting an eye-catching “gateway” building.

The initial stages of the seafront redesign will focus on the area around Beach Boulevard.

Here we list, in ascending order, how much public cash is being ploughed into each part of this first stage…

Boards recently installed at the beach explain the ambitious revamp plans. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Demolition of public toilets the cheapest of Aberdeen Beach masterplan costs

The work starting this week has been two years in the making, and marks a milestone in the city’s beach masterplan project.

Ultimately, the scheme could see a new stadium built and a boardwalk stretching out into the sea.

The design for the reminagined beach. Image: Aberdeen City Council
This shows how the first phases will be rolled out. Image: Aberdeen City Council

But the first phase is centred on the grassy expanses just off the Beach Boulevard.

And the most modest part of the plan is demolishing the mothballed lavatories at the old playground just off Links Road.

The toilets and play equipment are fenced off ahead of being taken down. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They will be cleared as the playground area makes way for an amphitheatre and events field.

The documents say knocking down the toilet block will cost £14,000.

The derelict block will soon be gone. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, drainage works across the greenspace on either side of Beach Boulevard will cost £695,000.

How much will new ‘gateway building’ cost?

A new “gateway” building will be created nearby, towards the top end of the Beach Boulevard.

This “sculptural landmark” will “enhance the sense of arrival” for people heading down to the sands, with the design intended to catch the eye from afar.

The gateway would entice people down to the seafront. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design

It will contain information on the new additions to the shoreline, and any events taking place that day, on a digital interactive screen.

There would also be wi-fi and accessible toilets.

The papers indicate this gateway structure will cost £737,000. 

Traffic will be diverted from the Beach Boulevard onto Links Road "probably" from February. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Traffic will be diverted from the Beach Boulevard onto Links Road as work ramps up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

New canopies to cost almost £1m

Two new canopies will be built to offer sheltered spots for beachgoers to have a rest.

Papers state: “These flexible structures offer opportunities for social meeting points, picnic areas, recycling points, individual seating, and quiet areas.”

These will cost an estimated £976,000.

These canopies will offer new seaside seating. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design

Police questioned the design, worrying that it could be easy for youngsters to clamber onto the roof to cause trouble. 

However, planners have adopted the wavy pattern as this is more wind-resistant.

How much will ‘focal point hub building’ cost?

Now we move up into the million-pound territory, with a new “hub” building hosting a coastal cafe. 

This would be built to the foot of the Beach Boulevard, with seating inside and outside.

Artist designs of the beach masterplan.
Council architects have designed the hub building. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

There would also be space for exhibitions outside, along with changing facilities and accessible toilets.

The hub building, described as a “focal point at the heart of the beach”, will cost £1.43m to build.

And what about the amphitheatre?

As you might expect, work to create an amphitheatre on the land outside the Beach Ballroom is the priciest part of the phase one proposals.

This shows how the new amphitheatre would be carved out. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design

It would come with an “events park” alongside it, which could host large-scale events.

The amphitheatre would be for “smaller, more intimate” occasions like concerts, cinema screenings and theatre performances.

The natural slope will be incorporated into the amphitheatre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What would you like to see in the amphitheatre? Let us know in our comments section below

Planners say the amphitheatre would take advantage of the existing landscape, which offers shelter from the sea breeze.

They say this 300-400 seater space could tie in with larger events at the Beach Ballroom, or at the “potential stadium”.

There are also plans to revamp the historic venue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There would be an “arrival building” too, with areas for people to relax in.

This would all come in at a whopping £2.19 million.

What next?

The next stage of the plan is to create a space-age new playpark at the Queens Links park, on the opposite side of the road.

Aberdeen beach masterplan.
What Aberdeen beach could look like in the future as part of the masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Costs for this will be revealed in due course.

But how can the council afford Aberdeen Beach masterplan costs?

The costs breakdown comes weeks as work gets under way at the seafront, with the old playground fenced off ahead of demolition.

At a meeting in February that councillors voted to surge ahead with further parts of the project.

This will include a new boardwalk stretching out into the sea.

The play area and boardwalk enhancements are planned later on. Image: Aberdeen City Council

But it came despite pleas to postpone the project as an emerging Raac crisis threatens the council coffers. 

However, council leaders stressed that they were “legally committed” to the scheme, with significant sums already ploughed into it.

The authority has set aside £48 million for a package of improvements across the beach and city centre in the years ahead.

Diversions around the eastern end of the Beach Boulevard are expected to be enforced in the coming weeks.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation