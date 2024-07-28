Emergency services called after A9 blocked near Tain after two-car crash

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

Fire crews and police officers are at the scene at the Tain junction where the road is blocked.

Two appliances were sent to the incident after receiving the call at 3.15pm on Sunday.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone has been injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A9 at Tain is blocked due to a two vehicle road crash.

“Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.15pm on Sunday, July 28. Local diversions are in place.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.