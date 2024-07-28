North and north-east set for week-long scorcher as summer finally arrives

Summer looks set to finally arrive in the north and north-east with a spell of sunny and warm weather predicted over the next week.

The latest forecast shows temperatures are set to soar to 23°C in some areas over the coming days.

Locals will welcome the conditions after a relatively cool and wet summer so far.

It comes after hundreds flocked to beauty spots including Aberdeen beach on Sunday to enjoy the summer sun.

Here is what locals can expect from the weather over the next week, according to the Met Office.

Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen and the wider Aberdeenshire area will enjoy sunshine and highs of 21°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will then remain in the high teens or low 20s until next Sunday.

Banff will reach up to 23°C on Friday, while Stonehaven will enjoy temperatures of 22°C on Tuesday.

The Met Office says it expects conditions throughout the seven days to be “dry, sunny and warm”.

Inverness/Highlands

Inverness can also look forward to warm and sunny weather in the week ahead, including a high of 23°C on Wednesday.

Temperatures will largely stay at 20°C or above until next weekend.

Similar conditions will be enjoyed elsewhere in the north with hot weather forecast in areas including Tain, Lairg and Wick as well as in some parts of Caithness, including Thurso.

Moray

Moray will not miss out on the summer conditions with the region experiencing highs of up to 22°C over the next week.

Plenty of sunshine is expected in the likes of Elgin, Forres Buckie and Keith.

Western Isles

The next week will also be bright and sunny across the west coast and the Western Isles.

Oban will enjoy temperatures of up to 21°C, while temperatures will reach 20°C in Portree and 22°C in Ullapool.

Shetland and Orkney

Kirkwall can expect temperatures of 20°C at several points this week.

Temperatures in Shetland will be slightly lower, but there will still be highs of between 15°C and 18°C.