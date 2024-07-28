North and north-east set for week-long scorcher as summer finally arrives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North and north-east set for week-long scorcher as summer finally arrives

Temperatures are set to soar to 23°C in some areas.

By Graham Fleming
Families enjoying the sun at Aberdeen beach on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Families enjoying the sun at Aberdeen beach on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Summer looks set to finally arrive in the north and north-east with a spell of sunny and warm weather predicted over the next week.

The latest forecast shows temperatures are set to soar to 23°C in some areas over the coming days.

Locals will welcome the conditions after a relatively cool and wet summer so far.

The temperature map for Monday afternoon. Image: Met Office

It comes after hundreds flocked to beauty spots including Aberdeen beach on Sunday to enjoy the summer sun.

Here is what locals can expect from the weather over the next week, according to the Met Office.

Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen and the wider Aberdeenshire area will enjoy sunshine and highs of 21°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will then remain in the high teens or low 20s until next Sunday.

Banff beach will be baked in sun this week. Image: Kami Thomson

Banff will reach up to 23°C on Friday, while Stonehaven will enjoy temperatures of 22°C on Tuesday.

The Met Office says it expects conditions throughout the seven days to be “dry, sunny and warm”.

Inverness/Highlands

Inverness can also look forward to warm and sunny weather in the week ahead, including a high of 23°C on Wednesday.

Temperatures will largely stay at 20°C or above until next weekend.

bird's eye view of the city of Inverness, including a bridge over the local river
How will you be spending the good weather?

Similar conditions will be enjoyed elsewhere in the north with hot weather forecast in areas including Tain, Lairg and Wick as well as in some parts of Caithness, including Thurso.

Moray

Moray will not miss out on the summer conditions with the region experiencing highs of up to 22°C over the next week.

Plenty of sunshine is expected in the likes of Elgin, Forres Buckie and Keith.

Western Isles

The next week will also be bright and sunny across the west coast and the Western Isles.

Oban will enjoy temperatures of up to 21°C, while temperatures will reach 20°C in Portree and 22°C in Ullapool.

Shetland and Orkney

Kirkwall can expect temperatures of 20°C at several points this week.

Temperatures in Shetland will be slightly lower, but there will still be highs of between 15°C and 18°C.

