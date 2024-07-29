Moment brazen gull steals crisps from Bridge of Don coffee shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moment brazen gull steals crisps from Bridge of Don coffee shop

The bird was caught on camera nicking food from Costa.

By Ross Hempseed

A fearless gull has been caught on camera stealing crisps from a coffee shop in Bridge of Don.

The bird strutted out of Costa at the Aberdeen suburb’s retail park with a packet of Mature Cheddar and Red Onion crisps in its beak this weekend.

The gull has been nicknamed ‘Sneaky Beaky’ because of its thieving ways.

Costa Coffee at Bridge of Don.
Costa Coffee at Bridge of Don. Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson

According to the Facebook page Fubar News, ‘Sneaky Beaky’ has become somewhat “notorious” for stealing food.

Gulls are an issue in Bridge of Don

Gulls have been a nuisance in Bridge of Don for a while.

The Press and Journal previously reported on how birds have been gathering at an abandoned unit on Woodside Road in Bridge of Don Industrial Estate and terrorising nearby residents.

The normally quiet and residential Brooke Crescent has been overrun by noisy birds, with locals fearing they will be attacked.

Costa has been approached for comment.

