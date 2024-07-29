Moment brazen gull steals crisps from Bridge of Don coffee shop

A fearless gull has been caught on camera stealing crisps from a coffee shop in Bridge of Don.

The bird strutted out of Costa at the Aberdeen suburb’s retail park with a packet of Mature Cheddar and Red Onion crisps in its beak this weekend.

The gull has been nicknamed ‘Sneaky Beaky’ because of its thieving ways.

According to the Facebook page Fubar News, ‘Sneaky Beaky’ has become somewhat “notorious” for stealing food.

Gulls are an issue in Bridge of Don

Gulls have been a nuisance in Bridge of Don for a while.

The Press and Journal previously reported on how birds have been gathering at an abandoned unit on Woodside Road in Bridge of Don Industrial Estate and terrorising nearby residents.

The normally quiet and residential Brooke Crescent has been overrun by noisy birds, with locals fearing they will be attacked.

Costa has been approached for comment.