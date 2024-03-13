‘An absolute nightmare’: Gulls forcing Bridge of Don residents from their homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘An absolute nightmare’: Gulls forcing Bridge of Don residents from their homes

Around 500 birds have been nesting in a disused building at Bridge of Don Industrial Estate for a number of years.

By Chris Cromar
Gulls on Bridge of Don Industrial Estate building.
Gulls have been causing havoc at the disused building.

People living and working next to a disused industrial unit in Bridge of Don have spoken of the “absolute mayhem” nesting gulls are causing.

Workers say they have been “divebombed” and property owners are unable to go in their gardens due to a flock of around 500 birds who have set up home.

The unit, which is located at Woodside Road in Bridge of Don Industrial Estate, has been vacant for a number of years.

As a result, the building has become a gathering place for gulls who are attracted to the grass and vegetation on the roof for nesting.

Located next to equipment supplier Rental Technology and Services (RTS), managing director David Currie said the birds are having a “disastrous” effect.

Bridge of Don Industrial Estate buildings.
The building is located on Woodside Road in Bridge of Don.

“Last year we had some of them divebomb us when we were in the car park and it was almost a daily event that someone got bird poo all over their car,” he explained.

“They’re starting to nest now and usually over the next three to four months it just goes bananas and they’re screaming all the time.

“It just happens to be a convenient and safe spot for a whole bundle of seagulls to nest near houses and gardens where they might be able to scavenge for food.”

Bridge of Don Industrial Estate building.
Properties back on to the disused site.

‘Very close to being attacked’

Residents on nearby Brooke Crescent are also being affected, with the quiet residential street being taken over by the squeals of gulls.

Jan Toet, who has lived in the same house for 47 years, described the situation as being “absolute mayhem all day long” when the chicks are born.

It is so bad that he cannot use his garden during the summer months and is woken up at around 4am.

Mr Toet said the birds – which are protected species – gather when there is movement and says his family have been “very close to being attacked”.

He believes there are as many as 500 of them at the site.

“If it wasn’t because we’ve lived here so long, we would have thought about moving,” he said.

Brooke Crescent in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.
Brooke Crescent is a quiet, residential street. Image: Google Maps.

Carol and Charlie Milne, who only moved into their property in February 2022, are leaving already.

“It’s very noisy, your car gets covered and we couldn’t sit out the back because of the mess,” Mrs Milne said.

The three-bedroom detached bungalow, which also includes a conservatory and double garage, has been on the market for offers over £325,000 since September.

Mrs Milne admits that she would “possibly” have stayed put if it had not been for the gulls.

Brooke Crescent house back garden.
The Milne’s do not sit in their back garden due to the gulls. Image: Aberdein Considine.

“We don’t sit out in the garden. If you have a barbeque you cook it and come inside and eat it, because you know what they’re like, they’re thieves,” she said.

“I’ve had the councillors round and everything, but nobody knows who owns the building.”

The residents said that gulls are coming back earlier and earlier each year.

They usually leave in September/October and return around February, however Mr Milne said they were back before Christmas last year.

“The building needs to come down,” he said.

Bridge of Don Industrial Estate building from above.
It looks as though waste has been left at the site. Image: Google Maps.

Neighbour Doug Hynds described the animals as being “an absolute nightmare” and derides their mess.

He has complained about the situation to councillors and the council, and was told that the building was coming down.

“They said that it was sold and chances are it’s coming down within three months – that was in August/September last year,” he said.

Doug Hynds standing in garden.
Doug Hynds said the gulls are “an absolute nightmare”.

Eleanor and Robert Donoghue are also suffering.

Mr Donoghue said: “When they’re nesting, the noise is horrendous. I’ve got to come out and wash my car every other day because it gets covered in bird mess.”

His wife no longer puts her washing outside, adding: “You’ve got to put the umbrella out if you want to sit out in the garden.”

Things have got so bad that they have a pole installed with a fake bird to go on it, ensuring they are “ready” for summer.

Mr Donoghue added that former neighbours were “frightened” to put their kids out in the garden, with a young child getting a biscuit snatched from an overzealous gull.

Brooke Crescent garden pole.
A pole has been put up in the Donoghue’s garden to scare off the birds.

Council needs ‘evidence’ of nuisance birds

It’s understood the building was put on the market in May 2021 and, despite talk that removals and storage company Pickfords own it, the company says this is not the case.

A spokeswoman said they were former tenants and moved out around four years ago.

They also had issues with the gulls.

The spokeswoman said: “To help the neighbours we had reached out to an agent of the landlords who explained they were looking to have the situation resolved, but were prevented by the council due to the time of year.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said it needed evidence that residents were being affected before any action can be taken.

A spokesperson said: “The building has a flat roof and the council has no powers to require the property owner to install bird deterrent measures, such as netting to prevent the seagulls from nesting.

“We can only take action on the fly tipping if the refuse is of a putrefiable nature and is causing a statutory nuisance, such as causing a smell or attracting insects/vermin that is impacting on residents.

“We would have to have evidence that this is the cause in order to take enforcement action.”

 

 

