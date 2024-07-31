Work on Portsoy harbour buildings revamp to begin as locals officially take on sites bequeathed by businessman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work on Portsoy harbour buildings revamp to begin as locals officially take on sites bequeathed by businessman

The six picturesque portside structures were bequeathed to the North East of Scotland Preservation Trust by local businessman Tom Burnett-Stuart.

By Ben Hendry
Historic buildings at Portsoy Harbour are now officially in the ownership of local volunteers.
Historic buildings at Portsoy Harbour are now officially in the ownership of local volunteers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Work is poised to begin on a major project to breathe new life into six historic buildings at Portsoy Harbour.

The North East Scotland Preservation Trust (NESPT) has been working away on ways to breathe new life into the centuries-old portside structures for years.

They were bequeathed to the historians by beloved local businessman Tom Burnett-Stuart upon his death in 2020.

Their project has now reached a milestone, as the six buildings have officially passed into their ownership.

Tom’s dying wish was that these buildings are given back to the community and restored. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What does this mean for Portsoy harbour buildings revamp?

Now that the NESPT owns the six sites, work can properly begin on what is expected to be a multi-million-pound redevelopment.

Some have been empty for decades, and these mammoth efforts will prevent the risk of them falling into disrepair.

The Marble Warehouse, the Marble Workshop, the Granary Building and the Rag Warehouse will all be brought back to life.

Ideas for their future include holiday homes, a restaurant and even a Peaky Blinders-based attraction.

The buildings and Tom. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Marcus Humphrey, chairman of the NESPT, said: â€˜Tom Burnett-Stuartâ€™s generous legacy is now in our care, to safeguard these buildings for future generations and create a new vision for the harbour.

“Although we are at the early stages of our plans, we are making great progress as we develop a masterplan.”

Laura Callan and Susan Rayne are eager to see the Portsoy harbour buildings rejuvenated. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What would you like to see happen to the old buildings? Let us know in our comments section below

Portsoy project ‘shows potential of historic buildings’

The plans also include developing a “Marbles Creative Hub”, offering workshop and studio spaces for artists and people working within the creative industries.

Thousands in cash for the Portsoy scheme came from the Architecture Heritage Fund.

Its chief executive,Â Matthew Mckeague, said: â€˜Projects such as this demonstrate the regeneration potential for reusing historic buildings.”

Read more about the plans here, with our deep dive into the historians’ ideas for the harbour buildings:

â€˜Tomâ€™s dying wishâ€™: Inside historic Portsoy harbour buildings amid multi-million-pound labour of love to revive them

