P&J’s 275 Community Fund first golf day hailed as success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

P&J’s 275 Community Fund first golf day hailed as success

The event and its 21 teams and sponsors have helped to raise £10,000 for our charity partners.

By Jenna Scott
The teams at Newmachar Golf Club
Bancon Group hosted the golf day in support of the P&J's 275 Community Fund at Newmachar Golf Club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A north-east construction company teed off its drive to boost The P&J 275 Community Fund with its first fundraising golf day.

Bancon Group hosted the event at Newmachar Golf Club, and with the Leys Group Charity Committee approving a donation of £2,400, that means it raised a sensational £10,000 for our five charity partners.

A total of 21 teams of four took part to help swell our fund – which is this year being shared among Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths (a project by Bon Accord Heritage), Munlochy Animal Aid and SurfABLE Scotland (a project by Friendly Access).

General & Technical Flooring (L-R) John Morrison, Michael Cleavin, Alistair Sinclair, Chis Duncan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The huge turnout of support for the golf day on July 19 was hailed by Kevin McColgan, CEO at Bancon Group.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of our inaugural charity golf day at Newmachar Golf Club.

“The sun came out for us and the rain stayed off.”

Four of the teams included event sponsors – General & Technical Flooring, RG Electrical, Deeside, Timberframe, and Hutcheon Services.

Jamie Scott was among the participants
Jamie Scott was among those who took to the course. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The team from McLean Roofing secured the coveted first place followed closely by Kore Solutions.

Mr McColgan added: “A huge thank you to all of our 84 fantastic players and of course the support of our sponsors.”

RG Electrical (L-R) Rob Geddes, David Webster, Stuart Flint, Huw Owen. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The money raised at the golf day is just the beginning of Bancon’s efforts, with the firm generously pledging to donate all of its fundraising endeavours across the year to The P&J 275 Community Fund.

Neil Hoskins wonders if his tee shot is true… Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Laura Tough, Bancon’s group head of marketing and communications, said the diverse range of good causes supported by our fund appealed to the company.

She said: “It is one cause but it supports a range of charities, so they’ll all benefit.

Deeside Timberframe (L-R) David Crawford, Neil Hoskins, Andy Robertson, Jamie Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We’ve got high-profile ones that most people will have heard of, and then you’ve also got smaller, more niche ones that you might not have heard of but are doing great things and they were all voted for by Press and Journal readers.

“It’s important to us to support locally.”

Bancon Group hosted the golf day in support of the P&J’s 275 Community Fund. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Press and Journal Editor Craig Walker thanked Bancon for its commitment to our charity partners.

He said: “The Bancon Group’s generosity is going to help make a huge difference to communities across the north and north-east.

Hutcheon services (L-R) Don Galloway, Greg Moir, Allister McKechnie, Andrew Davidson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Their golf day is exactly what The P&J 275 Community Fund is all about – bringing together local businesses which serve our communities to help good causes in the north and north-east.

“A huge thanks and congratulations to all who took part.”

Escaping a bunker:, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The P&J 275 Community Fund was set up to help charities across the north and north-east in celebration of the paper’s 275th anniversary.

Each of the five charity partners will receive a minimum of £10,000 and the total amount raised for the fund throughout 2024 will be split equally between the charities at the end of the year.

Local businesses and our army of readers have rallied behind the cause.

In February, a total of £37,925 was raised at The P&J 275 Charity Gala (in association with Cala Homes) held at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

P&J Live was again the venue in April as more than £17,000 was raised by runners who took part in the inaugural P&J Run Fest (in association with Balmoral Group).

The course looked stunning: Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nathan Sim is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Accused gunpoint rapist tells jury sex with teenager was consensual
Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Aberdeen gas engineer caught with £300,000 of cannabis
Emily Drouet took her own life at Aberdeen University in 2016.
Fiona Drouet praises Aberdeen University for gaining EmilyTest Charter, but still mourns her lost…
Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh sitting at a radio desk with a red Original 106 background.
Original 106 strengthens position as north-east’s most listened to radio station
Bin strike Aberdeen
Bin strike dates confirmed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highlands
First Aberdeen will provide bus services to Lochside Academy. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy school buses SAVED as First steps in to run services
Concept images of how the Castlegate could look, released previously by Aberdeen City Council.
Planned bus route through Aberdeen's Castlegate scrapped amid 'limited demand' from companies
2
Christopher Clark. Image: Facebook
Stalker behind bars as courts lose patience after relentless campaign against ex-wife
John Bell, father of five and popular Gaelic singer from Ardersier.
Daughters' tribute to dad-of-five, Nairn Gaelic Choir tenor, John Stewart Bell
Westhill Golf Club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Westhill Golf Club chiefs hold special summit due to 'severe and urgent cash flow…