P&J’s 275 Community Fund first golf day hailed as success

A north-east construction company teed off its drive to boost The P&J 275 Community Fund with its first fundraising golf day.

Bancon Group hosted the event at Newmachar Golf Club, and with the Leys Group Charity Committee approving a donation of £2,400, that means it raised a sensational £10,000 for our five charity partners.

A total of 21 teams of four took part to help swell our fund – which is this year being shared among Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths (a project by Bon Accord Heritage), Munlochy Animal Aid and SurfABLE Scotland (a project by Friendly Access).

The huge turnout of support for the golf day on July 19 was hailed by Kevin McColgan, CEO at Bancon Group.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of our inaugural charity golf day at Newmachar Golf Club.

“The sun came out for us and the rain stayed off.”

Four of the teams included event sponsors – General & Technical Flooring, RG Electrical, Deeside, Timberframe, and Hutcheon Services.

The team from McLean Roofing secured the coveted first place followed closely by Kore Solutions.

Mr McColgan added: “A huge thank you to all of our 84 fantastic players and of course the support of our sponsors.”

The money raised at the golf day is just the beginning of Bancon’s efforts, with the firm generously pledging to donate all of its fundraising endeavours across the year to The P&J 275 Community Fund.

Laura Tough, Bancon’s group head of marketing and communications, said the diverse range of good causes supported by our fund appealed to the company.

She said: “It is one cause but it supports a range of charities, so they’ll all benefit.

“We’ve got high-profile ones that most people will have heard of, and then you’ve also got smaller, more niche ones that you might not have heard of but are doing great things and they were all voted for by Press and Journal readers.

“It’s important to us to support locally.”

Press and Journal Editor Craig Walker thanked Bancon for its commitment to our charity partners.

He said: “The Bancon Group’s generosity is going to help make a huge difference to communities across the north and north-east.

“Their golf day is exactly what The P&J 275 Community Fund is all about – bringing together local businesses which serve our communities to help good causes in the north and north-east.

“A huge thanks and congratulations to all who took part.”

The P&J 275 Community Fund was set up to help charities across the north and north-east in celebration of the paper’s 275th anniversary.

Each of the five charity partners will receive a minimum of £10,000 and the total amount raised for the fund throughout 2024 will be split equally between the charities at the end of the year.

Local businesses and our army of readers have rallied behind the cause.

In February, a total of £37,925 was raised at The P&J 275 Charity Gala (in association with Cala Homes) held at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

P&J Live was again the venue in April as more than £17,000 was raised by runners who took part in the inaugural P&J Run Fest (in association with Balmoral Group).