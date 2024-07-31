Original 106 strengthens position as north-east’s most listened to radio station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Original 106 strengthens position as north-east’s most listened to radio station

RAJAR stats reveal that listeners are tuning into the Aberdeen-based station for longer than ever.

By Kloe Paton
Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh sitting at a radio desk with a red Original 106 background.
Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh present Original 106's breakfast show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Original 106 has cemented its place as the market leading radio station across the north-east according to new official listening figures.

Statistics released today by Radio Joint Audience Research (RAJAR) revealed Original 106 as the station of choice for listeners in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Broadcasting from the heart of the Granite City at Marischal Square, the DC Thomson-owned station has seen a 20% increase in listeners since last year.

Original 106 Breakfast with Claire and Pete.
Original 106 is the most listened to radio station in the north-east. Image: Original 106.

Group head of presentation Robin Galloway says the new statistics and continued success of Original 106 is testament to the high quality offering and to listeners’ trust in the brand.

He said: “This is another great day for Original 106. It’s a ringing endorsement from our listeners who trust us to deliver their favourite music, live from Aberdeen.”

Original 106 has listeners tuning in for longer hours than any other competing station, with more than 90,000 people enjoying on-air antics, cash prizes and local humour.

‘It makes getting up in the middle of the night well worth it’

Breakfast Show presenters Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh added: “On days like this, it makes getting up in the middle of the night well worth it.

“Every morning, we have so much fun with our north-east listeners – they’re like family to us.”

Beth Wallace.
DJ Beth Wallace can be heard on Original 106. Image: Cannae Beat It Records.

Today’s official stats reflect the dominant presence of Original 106 on the airwaves, who boast a healthy market lead of 14.5%, out-performing national competitors.

Original 106 plays a mix of music from the 80’s, 90’s, naughties, which is now coupled with hourly local news bulletins from The P&J newsroom.

Original 106 is available to listen to on FM, DAB, app and smart speaker.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emily Drouet took her own life at Aberdeen University in 2016.
Fiona Drouet praises Aberdeen University for gaining EmilyTest Charter, but still mourns her lost…
Bin strike Aberdeen
Bin strike dates confirmed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highlands
First Aberdeen will provide bus services to Lochside Academy. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy school buses SAVED as First steps in to run services
Concept images of how the Castlegate could look, released previously by Aberdeen City Council.
Planned bus route through Aberdeen's Castlegate scrapped amid 'limited demand' from companies
2
Christopher Clark. Image: Facebook
Stalker behind bars as courts lose patience after relentless campaign against ex-wife
John Bell, father of five and popular Gaelic singer from Ardersier.
Daughters' tribute to dad-of-five, Nairn Gaelic Choir tenor, John Stewart Bell
Westhill Golf Club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Westhill Golf Club chiefs hold special summit due to 'severe and urgent cash flow…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drug-driver sped off from police and crashed into another car
Historic buildings at Portsoy Harbour are now officially in the ownership of local volunteers.
Work on Portsoy harbour buildings revamp to begin as locals officially take on sites…
Big Bounce returns next week hosted by Charlie House.
Big Bounce to take over Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens next week

Conversation