Travellers urged to ‘plan ahead’ as buses replace all trains between Aberdeen and Inverness this weekend

Journey times are set to increase significantly for rail travellers between Aberdeen and Inverness this weekend.

All train journeys to and from the cities on Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled due to engineering works between Inverness and Elgin.

The trains will be replaced by buses.

It means that journey times will increase for those looking to use the rail line.

Services to and from Aberdeen and Inverness are now scheduled to take up to three-and-a-half hours depending on the service.

The shortest journey times are listed as two hours and 53 minutes.

On Saturday, buses will replace trains between Inverness and Elgin.

Meanwhile on Sunday, buses will replace trains between Inverness and Elgin and Huntly.

Scotrail added: “Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”

Travellers can check the status of the works on ScotRail’s website here.