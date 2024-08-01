Travellers urged to ‘plan ahead’ as buses replace all trains between Aberdeen and Inverness this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travellers urged to ‘plan ahead’ as buses replace all trains between Aberdeen and Inverness this weekend

Journey times will increase while engineering work takes place on the line.

By Graham Fleming
Train in Glasgow station.
Travellers have been advised to plan ahead this weekend. Image: ScotRail.

Journey times are set to increase significantly for rail travellers between Aberdeen and Inverness this weekend.

All train journeys to and from the cities on Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled due to engineering works between Inverness and Elgin.

The trains will be replaced by buses.

It means that journey times will increase for those looking to use the rail line.

Engineering works are set to take place between Inverness and Elgin. Image: ScotRail

Services to and from Aberdeen and Inverness are now scheduled to take up to three-and-a-half hours depending on the service.

The shortest journey times are listed as two hours and 53 minutes.

On Saturday, buses will replace trains between Inverness and Elgin.

Meanwhile on Sunday, buses will replace trains between Inverness and Elgin and Huntly.

Scotrail added: “Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”

Travellers can check the status of the works on ScotRail’s website here.

