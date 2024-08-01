Emergency services in attendance at two vehicle crash near Longside

Emergency services are in attendance at a two vehicle crash near Longside.

Fire crews sent two appliances to the A950 road which leads to Peterhead at around 4.26pm.

Crews remain on scene and motorists are being urged to use caution when approaching.

It is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

