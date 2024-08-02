Aberdeen’s Great Northern Road set to close for ENTIRE weekend

Great Northern Road is set to be closed for the entire weekend beginning tonight.

The major Aberdeen route will be shut for resurfacing works which begin at 7pm today and will last until 6am on Monday August 5.

The outside lane of the Haudagain Roundabout will also be closed as part of the works.

It means that drivers attempting to join the A96 from the city will likely face substantial delays.

Access will be maintained for the residents of Murray and Fullerton Court and for exit only from the Haudagain Retail Park.

Those looking to shop at the Haudagain Retail Park will need to enter via the ramp on Clifton Road.

Diversions will be signposted on both Clifton Road and Rosehill Drive.

The “essential” works are part of a £7 million part project to improve roads around the city.

Aberdeen City Council apologise for ‘inconvenience’ as Great Northern Road to close

