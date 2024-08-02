Aberdeen’s Great Northern Road set to close for ENTIRE weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s Great Northern Road set to close for ENTIRE weekend

Aberdeen City Council have announced diversions for the major route.

By Graham Fleming
Motorists are being told to expect delays. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Motorists are being told to expect delays. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Great Northern Road is set to be closed for the entire weekend beginning tonight.

The major Aberdeen route will be shut for resurfacing works which begin at 7pm today and will last until 6am on Monday August 5.

The outside lane of the Haudagain Roundabout will also be closed as part of the works.

It means that drivers attempting to join the A96 from the city will likely face substantial delays.

Aberdeen City Council have published a map of the closures. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Access will be maintained for the residents of Murray and Fullerton Court and for exit only from the Haudagain Retail Park.

Those looking to shop at the Haudagain Retail Park will need to enter via the ramp on Clifton Road.

Diversions will be signposted on both Clifton Road and Rosehill Drive.

The “essential” works are part of a £7 million part project to improve roads around the city.

Aberdeen City Council apologise for ‘inconvenience’ as Great Northern Road to close

Aberdeen City Council posted on Facebook: “Great Northern Road is to have a full weekend closure from 7pm TODAY (Friday 2 August) to 6am on Monday 5 August for essential resurfacing works which are part of a £7million resurfacing programme around the city.

“Access will be maintained for the residents of Murray and Fullerton Court and for exit only from the Haudagain Retail Park. Entry to the Haudagain Retail Park will only be permitted via Clifton Road via the ramp into the carpark.

“There will also be a lane closure on the outside lane of the Haudagain roundabout to allow workers to resurface up to the junction with the Haudagain with appropriate safety zones.

“Diversions will be signposted while works are ongoing with routes available via Clifton Road and Rosehill Drive.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the works.”

