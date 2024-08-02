Caley Thistle complete double signing ahead of league opener against Dumbarton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle complete double signing ahead of league opener against Dumbarton

Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson has drafted in two new signings, after the departure of defender Nikola Ujdur freed up much-needed funds.

By Andy Skinner
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle could hand debuts to Adam Mackinnon and Flynn Duffy against Dumbarton after finalising deals for the pair ahead of Saturday’s League One opener.

Mackinnon has signed a two-year deal after being released by Ross County in the summer, having spent the latter part of last season on loan with Arbroath in the Championship.

The 21-year-old, who is from the village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis, made just six outings for the Staggies, but has now agreed a deal to remain in the Highlands.

Left back Duffy was most recently with Dundee United, and has signed a one-year deal with Caley Jags.

Dundee United defender Flynn Duffy.
Flynn Duffy in action for Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

The 20-year-old made five appearances for the Tannadice club in cup competitions, and has spent time on loan with Peterhead and Stirling Albion in recent seasons.

Both players featured for Inverness as trialists in a friendly against Raith Rovers last month.

At the time, Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson indicated he was keen to bring fresh faces in, but any deals would hinge on players leaving Caledonian Stadium.

The departure of Australian defender Nikola Ujdur to Queen’s Park for an undisclosed fee has paved the way for Ferguson to bolster his squad however.

On a busy day of transfer activity at Caley Thistle, it follows the news of three of the club’s signing new deals for the forthcoming campaign.

Shae Keogh in action for Caley Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.

Midfielder Shae Keogh, 17, from Nairn, goalkeeper Szymon Rebilas, 16, from Inverness and striker Ben Corner, 17, from Lochaber, have been tied down on fresh terms.

