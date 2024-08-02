Caley Thistle complete double signing ahead of league opener against Dumbarton

Caley Thistle could hand debuts to Adam Mackinnon and Flynn Duffy against Dumbarton after finalising deals for the pair ahead of Saturday’s League One opener.

Mackinnon has signed a two-year deal after being released by Ross County in the summer, having spent the latter part of last season on loan with Arbroath in the Championship.

The 21-year-old, who is from the village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis, made just six outings for the Staggies, but has now agreed a deal to remain in the Highlands.

Left back Duffy was most recently with Dundee United, and has signed a one-year deal with Caley Jags.

The 20-year-old made five appearances for the Tannadice club in cup competitions, and has spent time on loan with Peterhead and Stirling Albion in recent seasons.

Both players featured for Inverness as trialists in a friendly against Raith Rovers last month.

At the time, Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson indicated he was keen to bring fresh faces in, but any deals would hinge on players leaving Caledonian Stadium.

The departure of Australian defender Nikola Ujdur to Queen’s Park for an undisclosed fee has paved the way for Ferguson to bolster his squad however.

On a busy day of transfer activity at Caley Thistle, it follows the news of three of the club’s signing new deals for the forthcoming campaign.

Midfielder Shae Keogh, 17, from Nairn, goalkeeper Szymon Rebilas, 16, from Inverness and striker Ben Corner, 17, from Lochaber, have been tied down on fresh terms.