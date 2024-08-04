‘It’s getting ridiculous’: Outrage after five A9 crashes in 10 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It’s getting ridiculous’: Outrage after five A9 crashes in 10 days

Spate of collisions near Inverness and Aviemore triggers fresh call for action.

By Ross Hempseed & Justin Bowie
Double decker bus and a car among emergency services.
A crash on the A9 at Carrbridge closed the road for seven hours last week.

Crashes along the A9 road are “completely unacceptable” say Highland officials following five crashes in 10 days.

The A9 Inverness to Perth road has been a consistent source of frustration amongst those who use it.

It runs for more than 110 miles between the two cities, however, only 30 miles is dualled leaving bottlenecks when merging on to single carriageway.

The A9 then heads further north all the way to Thurso with the vast majority hugging the winding Highland coastline.

Crashes along the road are far from uncommon and are becoming near daily, during the summer months with tourism at its peak in the Highlands.

A recent spate of crashes has led to outrage by local representatives were are exasperated by the ongoing A9 woes.

Ten days of A9 crash chaos

On July 27 fire crews were also called to a car on fire on the road.

The Aviemore and Carrbridge junctions are a concern. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And now, a Highland councillor says immediate improvements are needed at hotspots such as the Aviemore and Carrbridge junctions to prevent collisions.

Bill Lobban, councillor for Badenoch and Strathspey has been demanding action on the A9 for more than a decade.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said no-one should face losing their life over a mistake.

He said: “They need to dual the A9 from beginning to end.

“There’s no doubt about it, bad driving is a contributory factor but you shouldn’t lose your life because you make a mistake and by dualling it, particularly in the areas of the junctions, you would remove the opportunity for people to make a mistake.

“It is now getting to be ridiculous. It is every single it’s every single day, almost there is something coming up from one part of A9 or another.

Sometimes it is on the dual carriageway but the majority of them are on the single carriageways and the junctions in particular.”

“We also need to do something about the number of vehicles that are driving the wrong way doing the dual carriageways.”

A9 ‘neglected’ as upgrades called for

Scottish Conservative MSP for Highlands and Islands region Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “The latest string of accidents on these roads reinforces the human cost of the SNP’s neglect of Scotland’s rural lifeline routes.

“It is completely unacceptable that those who rely on these roads face a significant risk to their safety on such a regular basis.

“The continual delays to upgrade these roads just highlights the SNP Government’s contempt for rural communities.

“This shameful betrayal to upgrade these roads continues to put lives at risk on a daily basis.

“Rather than continuing to dither and delay, it is vital the SNP get on with upgrading these roads to avoid any more needless loss of life.”

Mr Halcro-Johnston agreed that it mostly comes down to “bad driving” but the “road is not helping” pointing to the Carrbridge and Aviemore junctions as particularly bad spots.

He added: “All these crashes at Carrbridge junction, they made the junction a crossover so an underpass or an overpass, depending on which one is suitable.”

Traffic travelling past the Blackmount junction at Carrbridge.
Near the Blackmount junction at Carrbridge on the A9. Image: Sandy MCCook/ DC Thomson.

Local officials have campaigned tirelessly for the A9 to be dualled, however, progress has been slow.

The Inverness to Perth leg was supposed to be completely dual carriageway by 2025 but this has been pushed back by the Scottish Government to 2035.

The SNP have been contacted for comment.

More from Highlands & Islands

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a gunpoint rapist and a paedophile football coach
Tyler is described as 5’8 tall, slim build with short black hair.  
Teen reported missing from Aviemore
King Charles meeting spectators in the rain behind a metal fence.
King Charles beams with delight at Mey Highland Games
The crash occurred north of Cromarty Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 reopened following motorcycle crash north of Cromarty Bridge
Heavy rain weather warning
27 hours of heavy rain to hit the West Coast as yellow warning extended
. Iona McLachlan and her boyfriend Finn MacDonald of North Coast Watersports in front of their van leaving against a fence.
Britain's Most Beautiful Road: NC500 surfers shine in new TV show
Empty A82 at Glencoe with trees and hills surrounding.
A82 reopens after crash east of Glencoe
A9 B9152 junctions, the crash occurred just north along the A9. Image: Google Maps.
Three people in hospital following A9 lorry crash near Aviemore
Orkney County Show
All systems go for Orkney County Show
Corachie Clematis, near Taynuilt, was devastated by fire.
'We are heartbroken': Devastating fire destroys Corachie Clematis tearoom and shop

Conversation