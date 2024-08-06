I’ve eaten at all 61 Wimpy restaurants in the UK – here’s how Fraserburgh stacks up against the rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

I’ve eaten at all 61 Wimpy restaurants in the UK – here’s how Fraserburgh stacks up against the rest

Anthony has been visiting Wimpy branches around the country and ended his tour in the Broch.

Anthony finished his month-long tour at Wimpy's Fraserburgh location.
By Graham Fleming

A fast-food fanatic who has visited all 61 Wimpy locations across the UK finished his impressive tour in Fraserburgh last week.

Anthony Zupnik, 36, from Leeds, completed the mammoth task in a 31-day period by visiting two restaurants per day.

Along the way, the claimed the title of the UK’s most avid Wimpy fan by covering 2,400 miles and eating over 40,000 calories – tasting every menu item.

The trip cost him £1,000 and required three weeks holiday from his job as a software engineer.

Anthony pictured with Fraserburgh staff.

But, it was all worth it in the end as he managed to raise over £6,800 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

He said that he embarked on the task as a thank-you for the charity’s support after his testicular cancer diagnosis at only 22-years-old.

He finished the tour on Wednesday July 31 at the Broch’s Hanover Street location, where the red carpet was rolled out for him.

Anthony finished tour in ‘great’ town of Fraserburgh

Staff at the fast-food joint welcomed Anthony with ‘finish-line’ signs and he said that the Aberdeenshire seaside town “was great.”

To round out his Wimpy marathon, he ordered his favourite dish which is a quarter-pounder burger with ketchup and onions accompanied with chips.

He spent five hours in the Broch, before heading back to his native Yorkshire after claiming a job well done.

He said: “Fraserburgh was great, in terms of the Wimpy, it was very similar to the ones that I grew up in.

“They had slightly different furnishing that what I remember in other stores.

“The owner was very welcoming he let me put a finish banner for a promo short without any problem.

“I also shaved my head outside it!

“I promised that I would do that if my campaign reached over £5,000.

“The food was great as well.”

Anthony promised he would shave his head outside Fraserburgh’s Wimpy if donations reached over £5k.

He also visited the town’s lighthouse museum.

He added: “It’s something that, to be honest, I didn’t think I would be interested in, but there is a rich history especially in Scotland.

“They have the only man-powered lighthouse in the UK. So we went up and got to see it in action, it was really cool.

Tour was ‘one-of-a-kind experience’

Following the tour the he said that it has been a “brilliant” month.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience, it’s had its ups and downs. The downs haven’t been that bad,” he added.

“I’ve been a sick a couple of times, my bike was broken and I even went to the wrong Wimpy a couple of times!”

“It was brilliant though, the support that I’ve had from Teenage Cancer Trust has been fantastic.

Anthony gave up having chips with his meal near the end of the tour since they were so filling, but treated himself to the tasty side-dish to celebrate reaching the finish line in the Broch.

“Everyone at Wimpy has been brilliant with me, they treated me well and it was the same with the other customers in the store as well.

“The support was great from everyone.

“I’m very happy with what I’ve raised, it was double of what I aimed for.

“It’s not just about money either, it’s also about awareness and I think we have helped with that.”

Despite the tour being over, you can support Anthony’s fundraiser here.

Conversation