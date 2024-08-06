Work to resume on ‘stylish, cutting-edge urban hotel’ for Inverness city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work to resume on ‘stylish, cutting-edge urban hotel’ for Inverness city centre

Will other developments follow from 72-bed development?

By John Ross
Tony Story at the site of the proposed hotel in Church Street. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tony Story at the site of the proposed hotel in Church Street. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Work is set to resume on a hotel in the centre of Inverness first planned more than six years ago.

Patio Hotels are behind the project to convert Bridge House in Church Street into a four-star venue.

CEO Tony Story says he hopes to get work underway again in October.

New roof and extra floor for hotel

It is one of a number of hotel plans for the city centre that have been delayed by the pandemic and rising construction costs.

Work on the former council service point on Church Street will include replacing the roof and putting in an extra floor.

Mr Story believes its 72 rooms are sustainable in a difficult market.

An artist impression of the hotel in the former Bridge House

Plans were first submitted in 2018 for the “stylish, cutting-edge urban hotel”.

At one stage it was one of four hotel developments planned for the centre of Inverness to meet greater tourist demand.

Since then only the 191-room AC Hotel by Marriott in Glebe Street has been developed, opening in 2022.

Costs rise by £3 million

Initial work to remove asbestos from the Church Street building was completed in 2020.

But the project was put on hold as the cost of the build contract grew by over £3 million.

Overall, it is now anticipated to be £12.5 million.

In 2022 contractors were on site for the first time in months to clear fencing and advertising from the site.

Mr Story who is also CEO at the Kingsmills Group which runs the Kingsmills and Ness Walk hotels, said: “I’m speaking to contractors just now.

“It’s been internally stripped out. We will take off the concrete panels and also remove the existing roof and create a new one with stunning views up the River Ness towards Ben Wyvis.”

Stewart Campbell, pictured in 2019, on the site of a planned hotel in Rose Street.
Stewart Campbell, pictured in 2019, on the site of a planned hotel in Rose Street.

He hopes the hotel will be completed by April 2026 depending on costs and the effects of the visitor levy.

“This visitor levy could be a benefit to tourists if it is carefully applied.

“But equally, if over egged, it could result in significant damage to our tourist industry.”

‘Still demand for hotels in Inverness’

Meanwhile, the man behind a 210-bed hotel proposed for Rose Street says he still intends to go ahead with the development.

Plans for the £20 million six-storey Hampton by Hilton were unveiled by Stewart Campbell, a director of SRP Inverness Ltd, in February 2019.

They were approved by Highland councillors in October 2019.

Mr Campbell says there is still demand for hotels in Inverness.

However, a timescale on the project proceeding remains uncertain.

Artist impression of the planned Rose Street hotel
Artist impression of the planned Rose Street hotel

“It all depends on the economy, it depends on when the world sorts itself out.

“There is still a big demand, the market is still strong. Inverness definitely needs more hotels.

“But unfortunately its just too expensive to build at the moment.

“We are waiting on the economics of construction to make sense.

“But you would be a bit daft to do it at the moment as you would be putting good money after bad.”

Future of Ironworks site still uncertain

Another 155-bed hotel is earmarked for the former Ironworks site in Academy Street.

Councillors voted in August 2022 to approve Bricks Capital’s plans for a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

But two years since permission was granted, and 18 months after the Ironworks shut, there are no signs of development.

Repeated attempts to contact Bricks have been unsuccessful.

Allan Davidson, managing director of Bricks Capital, pictured in 2019 with impressions of the hotel planned on the Ironworks site.
Allan Davidson, managing director of Bricks Capital, pictured in 2019 with impressions of the hotel planned on the Ironworks site. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Fraser Peterkin, chairman of the Highland Hotels Association, said: “I think there is a desire from some big operators to come to the city.

“But if they have done their business plan for 5-6 years and then revised it after Covid the returns will not look as good as they were before.”

