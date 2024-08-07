A93 closed at Dinnet due to one-vehicle crash

An Aberdeenshire road has been closed in both directions following a one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road near its junction with the A97.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 5pm and remain in attendance.

Officers have confirmed the crash involved one vehicle.

Drivers told to use different route

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed they were made aware of the crash at 4.45pm.

Two appliances were dispatched to the scene.

A post shared online by police states: “The A93 at Dinnet is closed in both directions at the junction for the A97 following a crash involving one vehicle.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Please use an alternative route.”

