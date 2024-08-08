Watch: Driver’s rant as woman pulls Aberdeenshire crash victim from burning car

An Aberdeenshire driver has been filmed ranting at a woman after she pulled a man out of a burning car.

Rhian Wood was stunned after being sworn at as she attempted first aid on a man involved in a horror crash on the A920 near Drum of Wartle.

She rushed to the aid of those in the road after witnessing a crash that left two vehicles “in bits”.

The 40-year-old then acted to remove one of the crash victims from the car, which had smoke rising from it.

Three men were taken to hospital by ambulance after the crash.

Rhian, a professional photographer, said she was “shaken” after helping a man who was “drowning in his own blood”.

But, even more unexpected for Rhian, she was accosted by a van driver who swore at her for delaying his journey home.

Helper was ‘taken aback’ by abuse at scene of A920 crash

A van driver, employed by Kemnay company Safelift Onshore, stepped out of the car to voice his displeasure that “the road hadn’t been cleared yet”.

Rhian, speaking to the Press and Journal, said: “He was sort of effing and jeffing asking why I hadn’t started clearing the road yet, because he needed to get home.

“Who even thinks that way in a situation like that? I called him a t*sser but I probably have stronger words that I can think up for him!

“He just raised my adrenaline even more, it was unpleasant – I was taken aback that he was like that.

“We didn’t offer to help even once, he was just annoyed that he couldn’t come home to have his tea.

“There are other roads that you can take to go around the incident – so it didn’t make sense to me, it’s not too far out of the way.

“I had my 10-year-old daughter in the car. She was quite frightened by the experience, she was told to just stay in the car.”

“The whole thing was quite upsetting and my daughter was startled as well. I just went back to my parents after that.”

A Safelift Onshore spokesperson said: “We are dealing with the matter but are unable to comment further at this time due to the nature of the matter.”

Rhian ‘just wanted to help’ crash victims

Rhian, who is originally from Wales, saw the crash while driving just seconds after it took place.

She rushed to help after seeing a plume of smoke rising over the horizon.

She said: “There were two guys still in both of the cars, one was very beaten up in his face.

“He was yelling in pain.

“There was another guy looking like he was going to throw up on the verge on the side of the road.

“One car looked like it was going to burst into flames any moment. We had to act quickly.

“He asked me to help pull him out of the car, so I did.

“One of the other guys had blood pouring into his mouth. We were obviously trying to stop that from happening.

“I kept his head elevated so that he didn’t choke until the ambulance arrived.”

The condition of those involved are currently unknown but were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road reopened around 11pm the same night.

Emergency services on the scene of A920 crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Wednesday, August 7, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A920, Colpy to Drum of Wartle road.

“Emergency services attended and three men, aged 22, 23 and 33, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. The road was closed for around six hours.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 5pm on Wednesday to attend a road traffic collision on the A920.

“We dispatched several resources to the scene, including our special operations team, and transported three patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”