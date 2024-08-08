Watch: Driver’s rant as woman pulls Aberdeenshire crash victim from burning car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch: Driver’s rant as woman pulls Aberdeenshire crash victim from burning car

The Press and Journal spoke to Rhian Wood who was stunned after being sworn at as she attempted first aid on a man involved in a horror crash.

By Graham Fleming

An Aberdeenshire driver has been filmed ranting at a woman after she pulled a man out of a burning car.

Rhian Wood was stunned after being sworn at as she attempted first aid on a man involved in a horror crash on the A920 near Drum of Wartle.

She rushed to the aid of those in the road after witnessing a crash that left two vehicles “in bits”.

The 40-year-old then acted to remove one of the crash victims from the car, which had smoke rising from it.

Three men were taken to hospital by ambulance after the crash.

Two vehicles were heavily damaged by the crash.

Rhian, a professional photographer, said she was “shaken” after helping a man who was “drowning in his own blood”.

But, even more unexpected for Rhian, she was accosted by a van driver who swore at her for delaying his journey home.

Helper was ‘taken aback’ by abuse at scene of A920 crash

A van driver, employed by Kemnay company Safelift Onshore, stepped out of the car to voice his displeasure that “the road hadn’t been cleared yet”.

Rhian, speaking to the Press and Journal, said: “He was sort of effing and jeffing asking why I hadn’t started clearing the road yet, because he needed to get home.

“Who even thinks that way in a situation like that? I called him a t*sser but I probably have stronger words that I can think up for him!

“He just raised my adrenaline even more, it was unpleasant – I was taken aback that he was like that.

“We didn’t offer to help even once, he was just annoyed that he couldn’t come home to have his tea.

Rhian said the man was more interested “in his tea.”

“There are other roads that you can take to go around the incident – so it didn’t make sense to me, it’s not too far out of the way.

“I had my 10-year-old daughter in the car. She was quite frightened by the experience, she was told to just stay in the car.”

“The whole thing was quite upsetting and my daughter was startled as well. I just went back to my parents after that.”

A Safelift Onshore spokesperson said: “We are dealing with the matter but are unable to comment further at this time due to the nature of the matter.”

Rhian ‘just wanted to help’ crash victims

Rhian, who is originally from Wales, saw the crash while driving just seconds after it took place.

She rushed to help after seeing a plume of smoke rising over the horizon.

She said: “There were two guys still in both of the cars, one was very beaten up in his face.

“He was yelling in pain.

“There was another guy looking like he was going to throw up on the verge on the side of the road.

“One car looked like it was going to burst into flames any moment. We had to act quickly.

“He asked me to help pull him out of the car, so I did.

“One of the other guys had blood pouring into his mouth. We were obviously trying to stop that from happening.

“I kept his head elevated so that he didn’t choke until the ambulance arrived.”

Rhian, who helped at the scene, said she was taken aback by the man’s behaviour.

The condition of those involved are currently unknown but were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road reopened around 11pm the same night.

Emergency services on the scene of A920 crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Wednesday, August 7, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A920, Colpy to Drum of Wartle road.

“Emergency services attended and three men, aged 22, 23 and 33, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. The road was closed for around six hours.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 5pm on Wednesday to attend a road traffic collision on the A920.

“We dispatched several resources to the scene, including our special operations team, and transported three patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Conversation